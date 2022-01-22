Jennifer Aniston’s double that sweeps TikTok

The meeting of ‘Friends’ has once again brought the entire cast that took fiction to Olympus more than 20 years ago of the television series. Its actors became international stars and today it is difficult to imagine someone who would not know most of them if they saw them on the street. However, on many occasions there are people who have such a great resemblance to them that it becomes really difficult to distinguish their real identity, and that is precisely what happens with a popular tiktoker that sweeps social networks for its resemblance to Jennifer Aniston.

His name is Lisa Tranell, and one of the videos he has starred in has exceeded 2.5 million views. The color and appearance of her eyes, the shape of her face, and the blonde-streaked haircut are undeniably reminiscent of Aniston., who gave life to Rachel in 226 episodes of ‘Friends’. Precisely one of his most famous phrases in the series is the one that Tranel has used to delight all his followers until it went viral.

Her follower counter on TikTok has skyrocketed, surpassing 150,000 and many are already waiting for Jennifer Aniston to rule on the video of her surprising double. Meanwhile, Lisa has had to post a “I’m not Jennifer Aniston” in the biography of his Instagram because many users had begun to send him messages thinking that it was really about the actress.

Aniston already had to observe how another young woman became viral for her resemblance to her. It all happened when Leo Yapur, a young law student from Rosario (Argentina), posted a photo on Twitter in which one of his friends looked like a clone of the American actress. “More like Jennifer Aniston than Jennifer Aniston herself“, Expressed one of the many comments that the publication received.