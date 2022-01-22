Jennifer Aniston leans towards the hairstyle that looks best at 50+

Jennifer Aniston she has magic in her hair, she has shown it since the 90s, and it is that ‘El Rachel’ indicated it well. the actress of friends has the power to trend any cut you want, and Chris McMillan takes care of making it possible. This time, different layers took power in the hair not only from Anistonbut also in the Courtney Coxindicating that ‘Friends: The reunion’ has the infallible formula for the hairstyle most popular wearing at 50+.

The American actress and producer, Jennifer Aniston, shows off her long, layered hair with an alarming blonde tint that takes years away from her. For a long time it was thought that her long hair was typical of those days where twenty are the protagonists, but a photograph on the Instagram account of Courtney Cox He told another part of the story that we didn’t know. To give light and power to the face, especially after 50, it is a question of opting for a somewhat medium and paraded cut, McMillan celebrity hairstylist, not only drew fine lines in the hair of Aniston, also, in ‘Monica Geller’. The hair guru indicated in the caption of one of his publications with Cox that the design of the locks of the protagonists of friends goes hand in hand, ‘#bangs @courteneycoxofficial @jenniferaniston #approved’.

This is how you wear your hair at 50+ according to Friends

Not only are trending hairstyles for 50+ worn short and on the shoulders, a long layered hair It gives a touch of freshness to the face without the need for an extreme change of style. It should be noted that the midi cut with subtle layersit is ideal for oval faces, this will add volume, especially if the hair is fine, avoiding generating a completely straight line between the features of the face and the end of the hair.