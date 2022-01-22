Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler will live another adventure on Netflix

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler make up a formula for sure success. The two Hollywood stars combine not only creativity and humor, but also exude a lot of chemistry every time they appear on screen. After their last project in 2019, Munder Mystery, both will meet in a new adventure that already excites their fans.

The streaming platform Netflix confirmed that the two actors will meet in the sequel to the successful film Munder Mystery, although without revealing further details of the new plot or characters in the cast. “Take your passport because Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston They return for another international adventure full of intrigue and mischief.”

Little is known about the project beyond the fact that it could reach the platform in early 2021. Jennifer Aniston now shines on the Apple Plus platform where a new season of the tragicomic series The Morning Show has been released, in which she is accompanied by the famous Reese Witherspoon, in addition to other talents such as Steve Carell.

“Munder Mystery” captivated the audience with a fun story that was also mixed with drama and suspense. In its first week of release alone, it was seen by at least 30 million subscribers, according to figures from The Guardian. The story of “Nick Spitz”, the policeman with the dream of being a detective who manages to take his wife on a trip to Europe on a belated honeymoon.

On the plane they run into a millionaire gentleman who ends up inviting them to his luxurious private yacht. Thus they will end up involved in the investigation of an unexpected murder on board, which makes all the passengers guilty or accomplices.

“It’s literally like riding a bike. It just comes back because it’s a specific dialogue that we have and a kind of sense of humor that we have sometimes on the inside, sometimes on the outside. It’s always good when it falls inside,” the Friends actress told Fox News.

Aniston and Sandler reunited at the Munder Mystery event a decade after filming “Just Go With It.” But the friendship between the two emerged when they were just teenagers, according to the actor. The remembered Rachel Green was then going out with a friend of Sandler’s, who recalled that then she ate crunching very hard.

“I knew I was going to be friends with her, not that I was going to make movies with her. We both didn’t know it, we were young and didn’t have a job back then,” said the “Son como niños” actor in an exclusive interview quoted on Geo TV.

Life would bring them together later, turned into two coveted stars and at the top of Hollywood. Sandler’s films have grossed at least $3 billion while Aniston has been listed as one of the highest-paid and most-loved actresses on screen. She is also a winner of SAG Award and Emmy Awards.

Jennifer Aniston enjoys a good professional and personal moment. Brad Pitt’s ex also seems to be open to love opportunities, as she assured that she is single “and ready to have someone special in her life again.” “I think I’m ready to share with another person, I didn’t want to do it for a long time and I really loved being my own woman, without being part of a couple,” she said in an interview on “Lunch with Bruce.”

After the successful reunion of the cast of “Friends”, rumors of a romance arose between the actress and her partner David Schwimmer, who played “Ross”, her partner in the series broadcast for more than 10 seasons. But a representative of the actor has denied the comments, ensuring that between the two there is only a great friendship.