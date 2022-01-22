Jeans are worn with a lingerie top, a word from Kim Kardashian and Danna Paola

kim kardashian is one of the most famous celebrities in Hollywood and Danna Paola is a young singer and actress who is making her way in the world of celebrities. Although the two do not look alike, both knew how to perfectly defend a set of jeans Y lingerie top but who do you think wore it better?

we usually use jeans with white shirt, sweaters, vests and even tops. But there are more original ways, for example combining jeans with lingerie tops. Danna Paola and Kim Kardashian They show us how sensual and chic that outfit can look.

Danna Paola lights up the nets with this casual and sensual look. Photo: Instagram.

we start with Danna Paola who was at Casa Spotify promoting his latest songs. There she could be seen with some jeans high-waisted, darts and baggy along with a lingerie top black with semitransparencies and lace. The youthful and informal touch was given by her black boots with track soles and her accessories such as the necklace with the Chanel logo.

Kim Kardashian zips up her jeans and chooses a sexy outfit for the day. Photo: Pinterest.

On the other hand, we have kim kardashian who also bet on this new combination. She, instead of choosing jeans wide, chose skinny jeans with rips at the knees along with a lingerie top black straps, sweetheart neckline, very similar to a lingerie bustier thanks to the lace. To spice up the look, she added faux snakeskin boots and sunglasses.

Jeans plus lingerie top It is a combo that we have seen on many catwalks and in the streets, and that you can wear as you like. The trend is to combine a relaxed garment (jeans) with a sensual (lingerie top) or elegant one.

But tell us…