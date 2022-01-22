Jason Isaacs on JK Rowling controversy: “Even though she’s said some very controversial things, I wasn’t going to jump in and stab her without a conversation”

Another member of the movies Harry Potter He gave his opinion on the controversy that has been generated around J.K Rowling. Days after Rupert Grint indicated that he did not agree with the author despite seeing her as a kind of aunt, Jason Isaacs, the actor who played Lucius Malfoy, spoke about the controversy that was generated from what has been dismissed as a transphobic position by Rowling.

Particularly in the context of an interview with The Telegraph (via People), Isaacs tried to nuance the discussion about the writer.

“There are a lot of things about Jo. You know, I play complicated people, I’m interested in complicated people.” the actor pointed out. “I don’t want to get involved in trans issues by talking about them because it’s a minefield. She has her opinions, I have mine. They differ in many different areas.”

“But one of the things that people should also know about her, not as a counter argument, is that she has invested an enormous amount of her fortune in making the world a much better place for hundreds of thousands of vulnerable children through her charity Lumos. ”, he added. “And that is unequivocally good. A lot of us Harry Potter actors have worked for it and seen the work they do on the ground.”

In this sense, Isaacs stated that although he would not agree with the author’s statements against trans women, he would not be ready to completely dismiss her figure.

“So even though she’s said some very controversial things, I wasn’t going to jump in and stab her in the front, or in the back, without a conversation with her, which I haven’t managed to have yet.” concluded.

Isaacs is not the first actor in the franchise of Harry Potter in addressing the controversy surrounding Rowling and while Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint criticized what the author raised, Ralph Fiennes assured that he understood the hostility against the architect of the Wizarding World.