JANET STREET-PORTER: I just can’t take another chapter in Adele’s endless sobbing saga.

It’s been hard, but I’ve made an important decision.

One that gives me peace and serenity.

Yes, my life is too short to include more Adele Atkins.

The tidal wave of tears that accompanies each apparition. The drama, the torment, the misery.

After all, we’re talking about someone who sings for a living, not a brain surgeon, peace negotiator, or diplomat trying to stop the Russians from invading Ukraine.

Adele has made millions exploiting the trauma of her ‘journey’ from humble beginnings to millionaire single mom, but I (and many disgruntled fans) have decided to get off the bus after the last catastrophic episode of her Saga of Sobs.

The tortured diva made a jaw-dropping appearance on Instagram this week, sobbing as she announced that her much-anticipated 24-night Las Vegas residency would not take place.

It was Kaput. Cancelled. Stalled until someone can fix it all.

To hell with your plans, she’s in an emotional breakdown.

I don’t know which was more amazing; Weeping Adele’s feeble attempts at apologizing to the camera with perfect fingernails in full view, addressing us ordinary people as if we were standing in line to buy a bag of fish and chips (her actual words are “My show doesn’t is ready”), or naked. expensive expensive to reach that decision only two days before kick-off.

Adele claims her long-awaited show is ‘not ready’ because half the crew has covid and there have been ‘delivery delays’ – what does that mean? Are your couture dresses of hers not finished? Hasn’t the sound team arrived? Are the scenarios retained? She says she’s ‘really embarrassed’ and she should be.

But somehow, this carefully staged attempt at sympathy doesn’t seem believable. Anyone would think that he has been studying images of the Master of No Apologies Boris Johnson.

Ms Adkins may come from a working-class background (and has carefully preserved her ‘believable’ accent), but she’s spent the years perfecting her performances, rebranding herself as a glamorous icon and is now a far cry from that cheeky London teenager in trousers. for running.

Now that she’s based in Los Angeles, she has the best people advising her on all aspects of her career, and they would have been well aware that canceling her show at Caesar’s Palace would be a PR disaster. More than $50 million has been raised in presales, according to industry insiders.

The buckets of tears won’t make up for the hundreds of thousands of dollars fans have already spent on plane tickets and hotel reservations, traveling from all over the world for a ‘Weekend with Adele’.

Many only found out about the news when they landed in the United States. They’ve had honeymoons, birthdays and vacation plans completely screwed up and are using social media to vent their anger and frustration.

Some have wondered why Adele can’t put on a simpler show on a basic stage, wearing one of the dresses she’s rocked at those star-studded concerts promoting her fourth album last year.

One fan said that she would be happy if Adele sang from a park bench.

Big chance of that.

Adele’s show was abruptly postponed due to Covid 19. Pictured: Signage for her show was plastered all over Las Vegas as fans went to the box office for refunds.

In Adele’s world, everything has gotten bigger, brazier, more puffy and pompous, a bit like her hair.

Auditions for chorus girls were held in Las Vegas on January 5: the singer wanted a choir of 100 to accompany her at the beginning of the show, in a tribute to James Bond. Only 60 showed up, and they are presumably now out of work.

The ticket prices for the shows reflected the fact that Adele was receiving a whopping fee: $685,000 (£500,000) every time she stepped on stage.

The cheapest seats were $85 and the most expensive $680, and when the dates sold out, some changed hands for as much as $30,000. Those fools must feel, to quote the Queen of Gush herself, ‘gutted’.

Obviously, the persistent presence of Covid will have an impact on both the artists and the guests. Adele’s audience was asked to provide proof of vaccination and a negative test within 48 hours of the show. Rapid testing sites had been set up around the venue, the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.

The number of positive tests in Clark County, Nevada, which includes Caesars Palace, is 37%, compared to just 18.95% in New York, where Omicron is in decline. But other artists, much older, have shown much more resistance than the tearful Adele.

Elton John (74) is a true survivor: this week he resumed his Yellow Brick Road tour in New Orleans, following hip surgery in 2021. Covid didn’t stop the Rocket Man. Hugh Jackman (53), who tested positive for Covid on December 28, returned to Broadway in The Music Man on January 6.

True professionals, they understand that the bond between fans and artists is not something to be treated lightly.

Adele seems plagued by fears and anxieties that others might not find so threatening. She told the world that she was “devastated” by her divorce, even though her husband Simon de Ella lives across the street from her in Los Angeles and they remain friends with her.

In November of last year, she gave Oprah an interview to promote her album 30, which drew on the trauma of a failed marriage. She thanked the host for allowing her to “speak my truth with love in a safe space.” What is this crap about ‘safe spaces’?

She has gone from being a rich woman to an incredibly rich and self-centered world star. That doesn’t give you the right to treat fans so poorly, hoping a tearful apology will ease the blow.

This week, I interviewed another true survivor: the incredible singer Keala Settle, who co-starred with Hugh Jackman in the hit movie The Greatest Showman.

In 2018, Keala discovered that she had suffered a mini stroke just 8 days before appearing at the Oscars.

His gown was adjusted at the hospital, he delayed surgery and managed to give an amazing performance.

Subsequently, he underwent 10 hours of brain surgery and extensive rehabilitation, making an excellent recovery. She has been touring with Hugh Jackman and is about to open in the musical ‘& Juliet’ in London’s West End.

Keala’s motto is The Show Must Go On.

Adele, who took four years to reschedule two shows she canceled in 2017, is made of weaker material.

It has all the staying power of a soaked tissue.