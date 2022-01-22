Jamie Spears spends $36 million from Britney’s estate during conservatorship

Britney Spears continues to defend her finances after finishing with 13 years of guardianship of his father, Jamie Spearswho according to a new document filed in court spent more than 36 million dollars from the estate of the ‘princess of pop’ to pay his fees as guardian, as well as those of the attorneys who represented him in the case.

In an upcoming hearing, the battle between the interpreter of Toxic and his family will take a new direction after jamie spears He will request before the judge that his daughter continue to pay his legal representatives. Given this, the singer’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart stated that Jamie 6 million 314 thousand 307 dollars were paid during his term, plus a payment of 192 thousand dollars in 2020, Besides 30 million directed towards law firmsyes

“Spears, a guardian ignominiously suspended from a guardianship that has been terminated, now seeks to siphon even more money from his daughter. Spears should be required to pay her legal fees. If she has already dissipated those funds, You should consider hiring another less expensive attorney who can afford”, was expressed in the document via Variety.

According to the version of Britney’s father, the salary he received was previously agreed by the judges from 2008 when the guardianship began until November 2021, which was terminated.

The defense attorney of the also actress assured that part of that money was used for the launching a cooking show in 2015 called Cookin’ Cruzin’ and Chaos with Jamie Spears’as she allegedly approached a music supervisor who worked with her to ask for help recording a promo.

“Spears too took advantage of his role as tutor to persuade Mrs. Spears’s tour staff to help him turn your catering business into a career in Hollywood”, the documents quoted.