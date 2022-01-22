Is “Harry Potter” a macho stereotype?

Still from the film adaptation of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”. IMDB



Children’s and youth literature provides multiple methodological possibilities that allow approaching, from different perspectives, cultural construction and the creation of arbitrary rigid models that generate inequalities from childhood.

One of the sagas that, in recent decades, have had more relevance within this literature has been that of Harry Potter, by JK Rowling. Their success, increased by the success of the books when they were made into movies, made them become works with great influence and impact on children and young people, being a mass phenomenon that generated endless queues to get hold of the new volumes. that came out or that gave rise to meetings or studies only with their theme.

from the philosopher’s stone

If this influence and the starting premise are taken into account, analyzing, from a gender perspective, what may be the possible stereotypes of this nature that appear in the work, both in its dialogues and in its descriptions, can contribute interesting facts to address with the younger audience. For this, and taking into account that it is the volume in which the main characters are presented, the first of the saga will be taken: harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Cover of the first book of the Harry Potter saga



Dialogue, in this work, is constantly used to give the story more realism, while involving the reading public more directly in the action. It is through them and descriptions that the author introduces the protagonists of the story.

There is no single opinion on the characterization of Hermione and Harry. In some studies, it is considered that Rowling knew how to create characters that, depending on the circumstance, assume active or courageous roles, which makes Hermione have characteristics that go beyond traditional gender roles.

However, there are many more investigations in which it is pointed out that with the character of Hermione the author created a girl who deep down needs to be saved, or some Howgarts teachers who will never become as wise as Dumbledore.

speaking of hermione

It is true that, on many occasions, Hermione cannot be considered a positive female stereotype because she does not appear as strong or as sure of herself as would be desirable and that, moreover, is attributed to her character and her lack of emotional control, which they are presented as signs of weakness in the face of Harry or Ron’s supposed integrity or control. This feature is pointed out as something recurrent in Rowling’s work, which uses a discourse and terminology more linked to the rational for the male characters, while for the female ones it tends to link them to the emotional and irrational.

In harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, JK Rowling makes it clear, from the beginning, that Hermione is much more studious and intelligent than Harry and Ron, and this results in her being rejected by her classmates, who do not include her until she needs to be saved from the troll. It is then that, once the young woman’s weakness has been shown and demonstrated, she becomes part of the group: “(…) From that moment on, Hermione Granger became her friend” (Rowling, 2000: 151).

Still from “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, with Ron, Harry, Hermione and the troll. filmaffinity



This action reproduces what Martha Roqueta names the lady in distress trope, which explains to us how that young woman who seemed so confident and was so intelligent needs the protection and care of the male character in the story who, in this way, regains her prominence, leaving Hermione as a companion to the true hero that is Harry. Potter.

This type of characterization is also linked to what other authors call the “Trinity Syndrome” and shows how in current children’s and youth literature there are very competent, intelligent and brave female characters that make it more difficult to find gender bias. and that actually hides a trap, since these young women appear actively and therefore, when they make mistakes, they need the intervention of the male character and this positions them, again, in inferiority with respect to them.

Conclusions

Despite this characterization of the character of Hermione compared to that of Harry, it can be seen that this work shows the advances that are taking place in the composition of works of children’s and young people’s literature with respect to “overcoming genres and the search for equality”. There are hardly any references that allude to physical stereotypes, and Hermione is characterized as an intelligent and determined girl, although this is a subtle trick that later makes the character appear as dependent on Harry.

Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) in the film adaptation of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” IMDB



Harry Potter is already part of the collective imagination of recent generations. Therefore, addressing it from a gender perspective is key to destroying stereotypes that generate and accentuate inequality.

*Lucía Rodríguez Olay is Associate Professor at the Faculty of Teacher Training and Education in the Department of Educational Sciences in the Didactics of Language and Literature area, University of Oviedo

Originally posted on The Conversation

KEEP READING

Are the Disney princesses good role models or just stereotypes?

The heroines of Studio Ghibli: 5 keys to think about their female characters in relation to those of Disney

After JK Rowling’s controversial comments on gender issues, four authors leave the literary agency of the “mother of Harry Potter”