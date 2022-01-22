IMSS Tlaxcala carries out expansion in HGZ No. 1 “La Loma”, for the benefit of resident doctors

The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Tlaxcala inaugurated new facilities to offer comfortable spaces for the rest of resident doctors who carry out their internship in the Area General Hospital (HGZ) No. 1 in the state.

The new areas of medical residences will house the resident doctors who are studying at the hospital for specialties in Surgical Medical Emergencies, Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Gynecology and Obstetrics. In addition, the hospital is also a sub-headquarters for the specialties of Family Medicine and Anesthesiology.

The head of the IMSS in Tlaxcala, doctor Julio Gutierrez Mendezaccompanied by the H. Delegational Consultative Council and medical personnel, cut the inauguration ribbon.

With this remodeling and expansion, the Institute seeks to strengthen the spaces so that health scholars can take breaks between sessions and study in their free time.

The new spaces provide greater comfort to resident doctors that will result in better learning and performance to favor the work of practices of Family and Specialty Medicine at the IMSS of Tlaxcala, contributing to the training of new health professionals at the service of patients.