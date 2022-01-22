IMPOSSIBLE TO BE MORE DIRECT: Ancelotti answered if Hazard is in Real Madrid’s planning for next season

Direct questioning, forceful answer. Carlo Ancelotti He was quite blunt when asked if Eden Hazard is in Real Madrid’s planning for next season.

Despite all the rumors about a possible departure of the Belgian 7, the Italian coach has assured that he has the one born in 1991. And not only for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, he also has it planned for the 2022/23 campaign.

ANCELOTTI HAS HAZARD

“Yes (Hazard), it is in the planning for the next season.”

What’s more, Carletto anticipated that Hazardinho will start this Sunday against Elche: “The team is doing pretty well, we have Asensio, Vallejo and Mariano missing, who are muscular, and Carvajal is still positive. Tomorrow is a good day for Hazard to start and hopefully it will be a good day”.

Star management in a locker room: “The difficulty that a coach has in his relationship with the players is the same at Real Madrid as it is at other teams. When you deal with people, it’s a relationship problem that can happen to you on any team, but what happens at Real Madrid is that players who could play for any other team are left out. This is the responsibility of being at Real Madrid”.

The public discourse of Real Madrid does not move: I support Eden Hazard. We will see if this is maintained in the coming months, or if, faced with an interesting offer, there is a change of position. After the market madness that took place in the summer of 2021, nothing, absolutely nothing, can be 100% ruled out.

Undefeated data. Eden Hazard has only started 8 games this season with Real Madrid. Little prominence.

Did you know…? Eden Hazard barely registered 6 goals and 8 assists in 60 games played (3,193 minutes) with Real Madrid. Still very far from the expectations generated by his signing.