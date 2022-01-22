Il Divo will pay musical tribute to Carlos Marín during his tour of Mexico

Il Divo resumes its tour and announces its return to Mexico to offer a concert at the National Auditorium, where they will pay tribute to their partner Carlos Marín who died last year from complications caused by Covid-19.

The announcement was made known by OCESA, on its social networks and official page, where it was also reported that, for its presentations in Mexico, the group will have the support of singer Steven LaBrie.

The quartet was originally going to perform in 2020, with its tour called “Timeless Encore” that would tour Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, but due to the pandemic their presentations in the country had to be postponed.

Now the tour that had started in 2021, changes its name and will be called “Greatest Hits Tour” to pay a special tribute to Carlos Marín.

According to the promoter, the tickets purchased on the previous dates will be respected for the new ones that will be on May 11 at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, on May 13 at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara and on May 14 at near the Citibanamex Auditorium in Monterrey.

“Carlos had a larger-than-life personality, with a rare combination: an incredibly beautiful God-given voice, and absolutely immense talent. His passion, joy and sense of humor made him such a magical person…and his laugh always lifted anyone up. He was loved by millions of fans around the world and we were lucky and honored to be able to perform alongside him for so many years.

“Her joy, friendship, and brilliant voice will be sorely missed. In his honor we will establish the Carlos Marín Foundation, and we will pay tribute to his singing in our future shows. May he be remembered by all for his beautiful soul, his incredible talent, and may he rest in peace forever,” Miller, Izambard and Buhler said in a statement.

A little over a month has passed since the death of the singer was announced at the age of 53, it was on December 8, 2021 that after presenting some symptoms of coronavirus and feeling sick, while on tour, Marín was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit of the Manchester Royal Hospital, in the United Kingdom.

Unfortunately, after complications from Covid-19, the singer passed away on December 19, as announced by the band on its official social media accounts.

“It is with great sadness that we let you know that our friend and partner Carlos Marín has passed away. His friends, family and fans will miss him. For 17 years, the four of us have been on this incredible Il Divo journey together, and our dear friend will be missed,” the posts read.