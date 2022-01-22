Igor Lichnovsky arrived in Mexico, says that Tigres is known even in Arabia

The new hiring of the felines landed in Nuevo León and assured that the club has international magnitude

The Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky arrived in Nuevo León to join tigers as reinforcement of the team within Clausura 2022 and assured that the felines they know them even in Saudi Arabia.

“tigers He showed me his affection from the first contact, I knew that there was a real interest and the footballer is not always in the middle of the negotiation, but my position was a yes, things were happening and that is what you know.

Chilean Igor Lichnovsky will reinforce the Tigers starting this season. RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

“There have been several Chilean footballers [en Tigres], the last one was Eduardo Vargas, when I met him he told me how the club was internally, they know him even in Saudi Arabia, when I said that I had the option of coming here, all the people knew it, they knew it curiously from André-Pierre Gignac, it is a club not only national, but international“, he indicated.

Upon his arrival at the Monterrey International Airport, the player added that he will give himself to the maximum with the team led by Miguel Herrera to represent the institution well.

Lichnovskky He arrives at the felines after his time with Al-Shabad in Saudi Arabia and will mean his return to Mexican soccer, after he was with Cruz Azul and Necaxa.

The player becomes another of the team’s reinforcements within the current Mexican soccer contest, after Sebastián Córdova and Jesús Alberto Angulo also joined for this fair.

tigers He will travel to Mexico City this Saturday for his matchday three match against Pumas, which will be played on Sunday at the University Olympic Stadium, and in the meantime the player is expected to undergo the corresponding medical tests in Nuevo León. .