Ignacio Rivero, the ‘ace up the sleeve’ of the sky-blue team

since he came to Blue Cross, Ignatius Rivero has established itself as the ace up the sleeve of John Reynoso, since it has been required in several positions within the field of play and in this Closure 2022 is not the exception, since he works as a left winger in the absence of a last reinforcement, but while the board closes the squad, the Uruguayan makes himself available to the institution to support the team.

“He is an ace or a tool that the coaching staff and my teammates have, it is a plus for everyone. Obviously sometimes the work that one does in another capable position that is not so showy, but I put on the overalls, I fight for this institution and I give my best, that always characterizes me as a player”, assured the Uruguayan in an exclusive interview with RECORD.

Although he has not been able to perform in his usual position, Rivero he takes his participation in a good way Machine, even feels comfortable generating internal competition within the campus.

“When I was a boy it was more difficult, back then you think that you don’t earn a specific place because they are moving you from side to side, but today I see it differently, it is my role and that is how I assume it, I will be the competition of the right back, midfielder and winger, always in good law and whoever is best will play, “he explained.

Even if Blue Cross He did not have a great tournament after winning the ninth, the South American soccer player pointed out that the hunger for victory is present in the group and on a personal level, as he recalled how much it cost him in his career to reach a big team.

“I am very happy here, I fought so hard to get to a club as big as Blue Cross, I had only been champion once, so I want to continue achieving important things, it is something incredible and I want to go for more”, he pointed out.

HAPPY FOR PERFECT START

The Uruguayan highlighted that La Maquina has had a dream start in the Closure 2022, for which they are on the way to recover the best version of the team of Reynoso.

“This start is good for us, in the Reynoso era we had not been able to start with two wins, the tournament that we were champions we started with two losses and today we have six very important points. We know that after having achieved the ninth, in the tournament that followed it was not ideal, there were things to improve, so it is to return to that line of work.

“There was self-criticism, each one knows what they did well and what they did badly and from there one starts to improve and look for what he gave us to achieve important things,” said Rivero.

THEY CLOTHED REINFORCEMENTS

By last, Rivero He talked about the adaptation of the new reinforcements and how they have done everything necessary to make them feel at home.

“They have said it, they arrived at a great institution where they are happy, we tucked them in and put ourselves in order to see if they need anything, that they are comfortable and it has been seen on the field. They are young boys with a lot of talent, the quality of the group has grown thanks to them and that will bear fruit for us tomorrow”, he expressed.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: BLUE CROSS: WHAT DID THE SIGNING OF IVAN MORALES WORK WITH THE MACHINE?