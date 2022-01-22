‘I wasn’t going to jump out and stab her’: Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs weighed in on JK Rowling’s transphobic comments

U.S-. In June 2020, the transphobic position of JK Rowling, who from her place as a radical feminist, published some tweets, and later an essay, where she was unaware of the rights of trans women. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the saga of Harry PotterHe gave his point of view.

“There are a lot of things about Jo. You know, I play complicated people, I’m interested in complicated people. I don’t want to get involved in trans issues, talking about them, because it’s such an extraordinary minefield. She has her opinions, I have mine. They differ in many different areas,” he said. isaacs about the controversial point of view of JK Rowling.

“But one of the things that people should also know about her, not as a counter argument, is that she has invested an enormous amount of her fortune in making the world a much better place, for hundreds of thousands of vulnerable children, through her Lumos charity,” he said. isaacs. JK Rowling He launched his international non-governmental charitable foundation in 2005, in which he advocates for an end to the institutionalization of children.

“And that is unequivocally good. Many of us, the actors of Harry Potter, have worked for it and have seen on the ground the work that they do, “he continued. isaacs. “So even though she’s said some very controversial things, I wasn’t going to jump in and stab her in the front, or in the back, without a conversation with her, which I haven’t managed to have yet,” the actor added.

At the time, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson Y Rupert Grint, spoke out against the comments of JK Rowling. “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice from associations of health professionals who have much more experience in this matter than Jo or I, “the protagonist wrote in an essay. .