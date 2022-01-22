Hugh Jackman used this advice in training for Wolverine

Hugh Jackman He has recounted that a bodybuilder suggested he start training with lighter weights when he was training to be Wolverine in the X-Men movies.

He has recounted that a bodybuilder suggested he start training with lighter weights when he was training to be Wolverine in the X-Men movies. This is what happens when you try Hugh Jackman’s intermittent fasting

Try the Wolverine and Hugh Jackman diet for a day and share your experience

Hugh Jackman continues to be closely linked to the role of Wolverine, the comic book character he played on and off for almost 20 years in the movies of X Men of 20th Century Fox. Despite the many roles he has played over the years, the actor continues to have the character very much in mind and in a recent interview with Dr. Peter Attia he told hitherto unknown details about the character. training which continued to wear more and more muscular with each new movie.

The truth is that Wolverine was in good shape for the first films of the saga (‘X-Men’, ‘X-Men 2’ and ‘The Last Stand’), but Jackman promised to improve his physique for the following films, starting with the 2009 prequel ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’. He told Attia that his coach in that movie invited a bodybuilder to join them for their sessions, who gave him valuable tip on the growth of muscles that helped him achieve his goal: start with lighter weights.

“I still use (the advice) today”

In the interview, Jackman explains that “I assumed that to get in his shape, you have to grind. He starts off super light on everything and builds up, like it’s fun.” This advice, the actor also explained, helped him prepare both his body and his mind for those heavier weights, and it’s an approach he continues to use in his workouts to this day. “It’s something I learned from him and still use today,” he says. “When you’re doing the third or fourth set, you really want more weight because your body has gotten used to it… you just want to go and smash it.”

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This training tip is backed up by studies that have found that light training can complement heavier workouts while putting less stress on joints, tendons, and ligaments. Even Martins Licis, former holder of the title of the strongest man in the world, stops lifting heavy weights to lift lighter weights, in order to protect himself and recover from injuries.

Will Hugh Jackman be Wolverine again?

Although the X-Men films as such have come to an end, the character of Wolverine is expected to appear at some point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has been speculated that he may be played by a different actor in this new continuity and names like Tom Hardy, Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe sound.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But Jackman has also hinted that he could be involved in some way, after recently sharing a photo on Instagram with the head of all things Marvel, Kevin Feige, suggesting that he could follow in the footsteps of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds to through the split between Fox and Marvel.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io