‘Huggy Wuggy’ the video game character who threatens to “kill”; alert parents

A new video game set off alarms among school authorities, as they discovered that a character named ‘Huggy Wuggy’ threatens to “kill”, action that children are replicating in schools, so they alerted parents to be aware of their children.

It is very common for moms and dads leave minors unattended when they are in front of the computer, because it is very complicated to take care of each of the contents they see or the pages they enter, especially when they are not present because of work. However, the authorities recommend explaining to minors the risks of surfing the Internet.

Alert about the video game Poppy Playtime

The Deel Parish Primary School, in the county of Kent, UK, noticed that the children were replicating attitudes of a character called ‘Huggy Wuggy’, which appears in the horror video game ‘Poppy Playtime‘ that has become popular among infants.

Said character is blue, is plush and has sharp teeth like nails. What is worrying is not only his physique, but also that during the game, where they must solve some puzzles, he chases the participants while theythreatens to “hug them until they take their last breath”.

Teachers and school authorities discovered that the children repeated the same words while playing with each other, so they decided to alert the parents so that they minors do not have contact with this material, either through the video game or YouTube videos.

According to INEQE Safeguarding Group, a consulting company on online content safety issues, ‘Poppy Playtime’ is not safe for children due to changes in their sleep patterns, as well as nightmares; It can also cause anxiety and new fears.

