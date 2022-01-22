How to erase eye bags with pink blush

Bags and dark circles: all the products to eliminate a tired face

The patches for the eye area that put an end to bags and dark circles

Tiredness, stress, genetics or little sleep. These may be some of the causes of unsightly bags under the eyes. What is certain is that it is a trait that is difficult to eliminate permanently. If the cause is genetics, it is better that you learn to live with them, and if it is about other types of factors, the most effective thing is that you tackle the basic problem, although it is something that is not always easy.

We have already become accustomed to resorting to social networks when a problem related to beauty arises. And it is there, the community that comes together usually has a solution for all these dramas. Specifically, the preferred social network for beauty lovers is Tiktok. There, users have found a solution to create an infinite queue or to do the eyeliner in small eyes and also to eliminate dark circles.

With these precedents, the logical thing is to go to this platform to find an answer to the bags that form under the eyes, because as long as it is not a harmful procedure, nothing is lost by trying. As expected, in this social network we have found what we were looking for but unlike some other tricks, this time behind the guy there is a name known to all: Kylie Jenner.

It has been a user of the platform who has discovered the guy used by the member of the Kardashian family, to hide their bags. Specifically, it is about Avonna Sunshine, which explains how the fact of unconditionally following the celebrities, allowed her to discover this makeup trick: “I love the way Kylie always pins the area under her eyes, and I heard her makeup artist uses a blush pink to achieve that look“.

Although, a priori, it may seem strange, the trick is in unite the area of ​​the eyecup with the highest area of ​​the cheek, with blush and this creator puts it to the test. To achieve this, you have to blend the blush deposited in this area of ​​the cheekbone upwards. It should be done with a loose bristle brush that is not too thick to obtain the necessary precision in the technique. When you have carried out the process on one side of the face, compare it with the other and you will be able to perceive a notable difference. Avonna confirms: “I already did it on this side and you can see how the union between the two areas is not appreciated. Whereas on the other side you see where my concealer is, where my blush is and where my contour is.”

Minimalist Wippedpowder Blush Shiseido

primor.eu €23.09

After completing the technique on the other side, you can play with color and intensify the effect of blush. For the effect to be noticeable on dark skin, it may be necessary to apply a little more intensity. To control the amount of product that is being applied at all times, it is advisable to use cream blushes applied with a moistened makeup sponge. In this way we will obtain a juicy effect that will take years off our face.

