How much money would Sony lose if CoD was exclusive to Xbox?

One of the main concerns that the players of PlayStation At the time that Microsoft announced the purchase of ActivisionBlizzard, was that many of its franchises would eventually become exclusive to Xbox. We do not know exactly which of them will be, but according to Phil Spencer, Call of Duty will continue to appear on platforms Sony. But what if he didn’t? A group of experts analyzes the situation, monetarily speaking.

The analysts of CitiGroup carried out a series of calculations to determine how much money Sony could lose in the event that Call of Duty was actually exclusive to Xbox. According to his calculations, the Japanese firm would lose between $87.5 million dollars and $262.6 million dollars per year.

Despite the statements of spencer, we still cannot rule out the possibility that one day, Call of Duty be exclusive to consoles Xbox. At least for now, users of PlayStation will be able to continue enjoying this saga on this platform, although the marketing agreement that Activision had with Sony it will surely come to an end.

Publisher’s note: This figure makes all the sense in the world. After all, Call of Duty is one of the most successful franchises out there in the video game industry, and Sony would definitely be affected by its absence. For now we can only wait to see what the future holds for this saga.

Via: tweaktown