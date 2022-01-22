Hitman 3 is bombarded with negative reviews after its launch on Steam

Two days ago the Hitman Trilogy was released for consoles and PC, in addition to coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch. The great work that IO Interactive has done with Agent 47 is indisputable; finishing the trilogy with a title of great caliber and that received very good reviews last year.

However, it seems that after launching on Steam – as it had a temporary exclusive on the Epic Games store – the game is receiving a barrage of negative reviews. Apparently this is due to two fundamental problems, the first related to virtual reality and the second to the permanent connection to be able to play your campaign.

Hitman 3 is harshly criticized on Steam

As can be read in the comments of the game itself and the portions of many users, the title is practically unplayable in its VR version, so much so; that many players couldn’t even get past the tutorial. On the other hand, they also criticize the need to be permanently connected to the internet, however, the problem would come when verifying with the studio’s servers, a slow process due to high demand, producing queues to play.

Until now IO Interactive has not commented on the matter, but it should not take long to offer us an adequate explanation of the situation. Meanwhile the Hitman 3 sub-Reddit has gone private, as many of the users who were experiencing these issues have had very violent reactions.