HE TOLD HIM DONKEY: Jamie Carragher revealed that Lionel Messi claimed him for having criticized his signing with PSG

Jamie Carragher, a former English defender who left his mark on Liverpool, has been commenting and analyzing football news for some time on the microphones of SkySports.

Last Friday, as part of the Premier League duel between Watford and Norwich City, Carra and Gary Neville made their Team of the Year As part of a dynamic EA Sports.

By mutual agreement, they decided not to include Lionel Messi in their Team of the Year. And while they explained why they left out the Argentine genius, the legend net revealed that the seven-time Ballon d’Or sent him an unfriendly DM (via Instagram).

The captain of La Albiceleste criticized him for having criticized his signing for PSG. Basically, according to the confession of the English analyst, he called him a ‘donkey’.

“We had that debate at the beginning of the season about Ronaldo and Messi. I was on Messi’s side, he was on Ronaldo’s side (Neville). But there is no place in the team for them. Messi is not happy with me. I had a little pop with Ronaldo, I said I didn’t think he was a great signing for Manchester United. I gave Messi as an example, saying that I didn’t think Messi was a great signing for PSG. It was on a Monday Night Football. I received a private message from Messi on Instagram. From himself. I won’t show my private messages, but he basically called me a donkey.”

Despite the annoyance, Carragher still loves the South American crack. Of course, he did not put it in his TOTY.

“He watches Monday Night Football so hopefully he’s watching Friday Night Football: Lionel I love you you’re the greatest player ever and compared to you I was a jackass. I accept that. But you don’t get into this team, you haven’t played well enough, even though you won the Copa America in the summer. It’s not enough to shut out Mo Salah.”

On Twitter, Jamie said he was honored by the insult Lio gave him: “Honored to be called a donkey by the legend Lionel Messi.”

CARRAGHER’S CRITIQUE OF PSG

Carragher is very, very, very, very Messi. It takes time placing it as the GOAT. The point is that he did not like his signing for PSG. And after the Parisian defeat against City at the Etihad, he was encouraged to say that Pochettino’s men have no chance of winning this UEFA Champions League.

“I just don’t think there are any teams that can carry someone today. We are going to see the four teams among which I think the winner of the Champions League will come out: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea or Bayern Munich. There they do not load any passengers on the equipment. They want to charge/compensate three (Mbappé, Neymar and Messi). They have no chance of winning the Champions League. Absolutely no chance!”

For some strange reason, in recent times, the big stars are starting to reply, albeit privately. Just in December 2021, Antonio Casano said that Cristiano Ronaldo sent him messages demanding respect.

Undefeated data. Lionel Messi has recorded 6 goals and 4 assists in 1,315 minutes played in a PSG shirt. They are not bad numbers, but it has cost him in Ligue 1 and he has had several physical problems.

Did you know…? Although they are not performing at a high level, PSG still have options to win the 3 most important titles they are opting for. Leaders of Ligue 1, round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League and continue to advance in the Coupe de France.