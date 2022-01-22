HBO ranking in the United States: top 10 of the most watched movies today Friday, January 21

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in theaters and in streaming. That is, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and have everyone breathless.

The news is that HBO take a count to share what people are watching in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. For this reason, it has a very interesting offer to its credit, which we detail below.

Surely you have already seen many of them, but there will be others that may interest you, so get on with it! See the 10 most searched movies in the United States:

one. Matrix Resurrections

In a world made up of two realities, the everyday and what is hidden behind it, Thomas Anderson is once again forced to go after the white rabbit. This choice continues to be the path to the Matrix, which this time is more powerful and intricate than ever before.

two. the last duel

Set in France in 1386, it tells of the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques LeGris, when the former accused the latter of abusing his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges. King Carlos VI decides that the best way to resolve the conflict is a duel to the death. Whoever wins will be the winner, however, if the squire does, the knight’s wife will be burned as punishment for false accusations.

3. injustice

When Lois Lane dies, a deranged Superman decides to take control of Earth. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of heroes who fight for freedom. But when superheroes go to war, can the world survive?

Four. the suicide squad

A group of super villains find themselves locked up in Belle Reve, a high-security prison with the highest death rate in the United States. To get out of there they will do anything, including joining the group Task Force X, dedicated to carrying out suicide missions under the orders of Amanda Waller. Heavily armed they are sent to the island of Corto Maltese, a jungle full of enemies.

5. Bob Saget: That Ain’t Right (TV)

Stand-up by Bob Saget. (FILMAFFINITY)

6. welcome to zombieland

In a world plagued by zombies, Columbus is a chicken, a young man who is terrified by the situation, but when you risk being eaten by zombies, fear can keep you alive. In fact, his cowardice has precisely allowed his brains to remain in his head. Then one day he meets Tallahassee, a zombie-hunting thug whose only determination in his life is to get the last Twinkie on earth. When they join forces with Wichita and Little Rock, who have also found an original way to survive in this chaos, they will have to choose which is worse: trust each other to survive or succumb to the zombies.

7. 2 Guns

A DEA agent, Bobby Trench (Denzel Washington) and a Naval Intelligence officer, Michael Stigman (Mark Wahlberg), manage to steal 43 million dollars from the mob. The problem is that in reality that money was not from the criminal organization, but from the CIA. Film adaptation of a graphic novel by Steven Grant.

8. euphoria

A reflection on adolescence through a group of high school students who have to deal with recurring themes of their age, such as drugs, sex and violence.

9. Giving the note

Beca is one of those girls who prefers to listen to what comes out of her headphones than what someone can say to her. When she arrives at the university, she doesn’t belong in any group, but she is forced to join one that she would never have chosen, made up of bad girls, good girls and weird girls who only have one thing in common: how good they sound when they are together. Beca wants the acoustic singing group to leave the traditional musical world and reach new and surprising harmonies. The girls decide to climb the ranks in the cutthroat world of college a cappella singing. Their attempt may end up being the best thing they’ve ever done. Or, perhaps, his greatest madness. It’s probably a mix of both.

10. How to finish without your boss 2

Sequel to “How to Kill Your Boss” This time around, Nick, Dalee and Kurt have formed their own company and as a result, they have no boss! But the leading trio will have to come up with a master plan similar to that of the previous film. This time, the target is an investor who has screwed up their business plans. So they decide to kidnap his son in order to ask the investor for a ransom and thus regain control of his company.

Were you aware of the popularity of the films that HBO offers you?

There are more and more visualizations on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises that HBO has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.