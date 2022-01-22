Grey’s Anatomy: The time Ellen Pompeo had a BIG argument on set with Denzel Washington

Ellen Pompeo has managed to present more than 18 seasons of his famous series Grey’s Anatomy, taking all fans on an intense path with Dr. Meredith Grey, who after losing several loved ones throughout her history continues to surprise all fans of the series with great chapters.

Throughout the entire production Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo She has had several ups and downs in her career, having to face certain directors and co-stars who have not been the best company when recording an episode, something that undoubtedly led her to have some fights on set.

Being the head of the whole project, Ellen Pompeo shared with all his followers one of the hardest moments during the recordings of Grey’s Anatomybeing Denzel Washington the antagonist of this story.

Denzel Washington had a strong confrontation with Ellen Pompeo

Starring in one of the most intense fights on the set, the guest director Denzel Washington He never thought that the creator and protagonist of the series would call his attention in the middle of the recording of the chapter “The Sound of Silence”.

Ellen Pompeo He decided to share the moment in his podcast “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo”, where he recounted that bitter moment with Denzel WashingtonWell, she pointed out that from the first moment the famous one was quite intense with his instructions in the different scenes.

Within the podcast, the famous confessed that when she saw how she treated Patrick Dempsey, she could not remain silent because a strong fight also arose between them due to a comment between third parties on the set.

Continuing with a fight full of ego, Denzel Washington had to witness the most intense side of Ellen Pompeo who took the baton of her series and made her role in the production clear.

This is my show and this is my set and although I respect you as an actor and even as a director you will not come to change things, argued Ellen Pompeo

After being scolded by Ellen Pompeo, the famous Denzel Washington had no choice but to end the chapter with the vision of the actress, who at all times made it clear that she was in control of what was done in Grey’s Anatomy.

This rather bitter drink demonstrated the great power that it has Ellen Pompeo within the production, which is about to premiere a new season.