Google Wifi arrives in Mexico and promises to improve your internet

Alphabet seeks to expand in Mexico and now brings Google Wifi to the country, which promises better internet coverage for homes, especially in the “new normal” where working from home is already a rule.

Surely it has happened to you that while you are in your new home office, your signal goes out, or a roommate tells you that they do not have internet. Google’s new gadget can end that problem

How does it work?

Google Wifi uses a technology known as Mesh Wifi, which is typically only used in expensive commercial installations.

Through this breakthrough, each point in the system creates a high-power connection around itself. So if, for example, you have multiple units, Google Wifi will be able to determine the best route for your data so you no longer have to work alongside your router or modem to get a better signal.

Another quality of Google Wifi is the Network Assist technology, designed to avoid ‘delays’ for the Wifi band.

Remember: Google Wifi connects to the router, which has to be provided by a company that offers internet services, to spread the signal optimally in homes.

And what is its price?

Each unit of Google Wifi in Mexico will cost 2,599 pesos, while the package of three units will be sold to the public at 4,999 pesos.

Google claims that each router can cover up to 1,300 square feet, so the three-point package ensures coverage of up to 3,500 square feet.

The configuration and management of Google Wifi is done through the Google Home app, which allows actions such as creating a network for visitors, managing the connection time of devices and prioritizing their connection.