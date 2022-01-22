Goodbye to free G Suite services: Google will force you to pay for Workspace

G Suite services. (photo: The Comparison)

Google seems to have changed its strategy towards free services and proof of this is what was announced a few hours ago by the mountain view, taking as an example what they did last year when all the free space that millions of people had available on Google Photos.

Now the protagonist is the old G Suite, that many will remember as the heiress of Google Apps at the time and provided access to the entire ecosystem of business work solutions, which over time ended up becoming Workspace. Okay, 16 years later, original users who got the service for free will now have to pay.

When will it be time to start paying in Workspace

Google discontinued this free version of Google Apps in December 2012, ten years ago, but the original users they continued to use all the tools without spending a dime.

This will end now as Google rwill require you to have a subscription to maintain service on July 1, 2022. So if you find yourself in this situation, remember that either cancel your subscription , or will you have to start paying just under $12 the cost of Workspace’s cheapest personal plan.

If the change to one of the payment plans is not made, the company has two options: automatically modify or suspend the account. They say: “If you haven’t changed it by May 1, 2022, Google will automatically change your organization’s subscription to a recommended one.”

This implies that the technological giant will decide for the user which plan suits him depending on your use of the service and the number of users you have in your organization, be it a business or a school.

On the contrary, you can proceed to close your account after 60 days, where it will remain suspended for that period. During that time, it is still possible to recover the account by entering a payment method.

Otherwise, it will eventually close and you will no longer be able to access the main Google Workspace services like gmail, Calendar Y Meet. Of course, access to additional Google services, What Youtube and Google Photos, will remain active.

It will work for both business and personal accounts, with exceptions

Furthermore, whether it is member of an organization as if it is a personal account who still uses this free solution created in 2006, you will have to confirm which of the four formulas are valid to which you will join before May 1, when Mountain View people must have this answer or they will be selected by the user.

Only certain organizations with very specific goals can override this decision to initiate payments. Two clear examples are educational institutions and the Nonprofit organizations, that have been using those old free G Suite accounts for years. All other cases will be forced to undergo testing on July 1.

Discount for a whole year

These new Workspace users will benefit from study and business features, depending on the payment model they choose. Currently in Europe prices range between 4.68 and 15.60 euros per month; but as mentioned in the email, these customers will receive a discount the first year.

“Upgrading from your free legacy edition of G Suite to Google Workspace only takes a few steps and is not disruptive to your end users. To support you in this transition, will have discount options for 12 months after July 1, 2022″, guarantee in the message. Subscription fees will not begin until July 1, 2022 and can be changed or canceled thereafter by downloading all data.

Finally, if you have any questions about how these old G Suite accounts work, Google has open a page with a complete questionnaire and an answer sheet where you will solve all your doubts, precisely in case you want to know the details of the process and transfer of your new service.

