Get this backward compatible Xbox game for free for a limited time

You already know that one of the things we like the most in Xbox Generation is to inform you every time we discover the way to save us a few euros by getting free games, either for our PCs, or as on this occasion, for our Xbox.

And it is that thanks to the Games with Gold in France, we have the opportunity to obtain totally free port royale 3, a title that was originally released on Xbox 360 and that we can enjoy on our Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One thanks to the Xbox backwards compatibility program.

Port Royale 3 free for Gold members

In order to download Port Royale 3 for free, you must have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription, or alternatively, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. If you have any of these subscriptions active, you just have to enter this link and download the game, no need to change region or anything.