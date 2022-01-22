George Clooney explains why he chose Ben Affleck for his movie ‘Tender Bar’

George Clooney credit: Bang Showbiz

Oscar winner George Clooney has once again insisted that his decision to cast Ben Affleck as the lead in his latest film, ‘Tender Bar’, was fundamentally due to the fact that hiring his good friend was apparently cheaper than treating to persuade his fellow friend Matt Damon to accept the role.

Of course, the filmmaker has used an obvious joking tone when making such a statement, an approach that he has immediately abandoned to praise Jennifer Lopez’s now-boyfriend for his cinematographic experience and his good work as an actor. Both Clooney and the film’s lead producer, Grant Heslov, quickly knew that Affleck was the right man for such a task after reading the story’s script.

“I didn’t mean that entirely as a joke. [en relación con su preocupación por el presupuesto]. But the truth is that when we read the script it was clear to us, we both automatically thought of Ben. We’ve worked with him before, we love him and we know he’s a smart, cultured guy, just what the character required. This one works in a bar, and Ben has shown on several occasions that he has the ability to bring working-class characters to life,” Clooney told Entertainment Weekly.

Ben Affleck’s reaction to the Hollywood star’s proposal was as enthusiastic as it was vindictive, since he did not hesitate to send him a two-page letter detailing each and every one of the reasons that, according to him, made him the person perfect to take the job. “It was last year around this time. We didn’t know what he was doing and where he was. But he sent us a two page text explaining at length why he was the right man and saying he would do everything in his power to get it.” “, Has revealed.