Genshin Impact: January 21 codes to get free protogems | trick | diary | rpg | video game | friday | Video game

The complete list with the Genshin Impact codes for today, Friday, January 21, is already published. The study myHoYo constantly provides a series of free prizes for thousands of fans who enjoy their free to play rpg game open world If you are one of them, we will tell you how to get free protogems.

Being a free to play game, fans of Genshin Impact they receive various free rewards through a code system that they can redeem for a limited time. Among the prizes are the free weapon upgrades, level ups, blackberries, characters, and protogems, this last item is the most requested by gamers.

If you are a fan of this video game developed for PlayStation consoles, Xbox, iPhone and Android mobile devices and PC, we show you the promotional codes in the following complete list.

YOU CAN SEE: Genshin Impact introduces Shenhe: discover her abilities and release date

Genshin Impact codes for January 21

GENSHINGIFT.

9BPCJCQGHAWZ.

LMGXQUA87DMJ.

XBESRGB4A3MH.

C7B3KRTLVT9K.

3EY8UZXW2VFB.

6WNJB1GYDP5Q.

C6HHURW22RCR.

TE4F39EHWB3K.

SC41KNWJY3A6.

E9WLQA21V9PK.

GZ2CF3JP3RJK

How to redeem Genshin Impact daily codes?

Redeeming Genshin Impact codes for January 21 is an easy process to follow. However, you have to meet one requirement, and that is have reached adventure rank 10. In case you still do not reach that level, you must continue gaining experience within the video game. If you meet that requirement, just follow these steps:

Go to the official page of Genshin Impact (you can access from this link)

Sign in to your miHoyo account

Write the codes one by one in the third box blank

Click the button exchange

Open Genshin Impact on your favorite device and go to the game menu. Paimon

You will see a message with your rewards in the section mail.

Genshin Impact introduces Shenhe: discover her abilities and release date

A few days away from celebrating the official release of version 2.4 of Genshin Impact, myHole has unveiled the backstory and trailer for Shenhe, the superhuman hermit, the next five-star character to arrive with this major video game update.

Shenhe She comes from a family of exorcists, but was raised by the Keeper of Clouds as her disciple at a young age. Secluded in the Liyue Mountains, she has only lived with birds and beasts, thus becoming cold and distant over time.

How to participate in the Hunters and Rebels event?

The requirement to be part of this new Genshin Impact dynamic is to have reached Adventure Rank 20 or higher. Before starting to play, it will be necessary to unlock all the Statues of The Seven in the event area.

If you haven’t, you will only start the game on maps where statues are unlocked. You will be able to see these locations in the preview of the contested area. In order to access the Inazuma area, you will need to have completed the quest “Ritou’s Escape Plan”.

Genshin Impact 2.4 arrives with the characters Shenhe, Yun jin and new areas to explore

With the arrival of the new list of redemption codes, the creators of Genshin Impact have decided to release version 2.4 of their free to play RPG game. This update brings a series of new features that are headed by the arrival of the new characters Shenhe and Yun Jin.

Today, Wednesday, January 5, the Genshin Impact servers received maintenance from the miHoYo studio prior to the release of version 2.4 of the RPG game for PlayStation, iPhone, Android, and PC. What’s new in the video game? We tell you.

Genshin Impact: reveal the characteristics and everything you need to know about Yae Miko

Although Genshin Impact version 2.3 arrived a couple of days ago, and various leaks have already revealed information about version 2.4, it’s no wonder that the new character additions generate so much hype for each new update, as they are one of the main attractions of the game.

In this sense, recent information from Gamerant indicates that Yae Miko, an upcoming five-star Electro character, will arrive in Genshin Impact in a future Inazuma update, which will be the new region in the free to play RPG game, created by miHoYo .

Genshin Impact: Aloy is now available for free as a main character

With the release of update 2.2, Genshin Impact made it possible to participate in the Genshin Impact Exploration Journal web event. Aloy, in which users could choose for free and from any platform the main character of the game Horizon Zero Dawn.

Previously, Aloy It had already made its arrival on the PS4 and PS5 consoles. Now, mobile devices with iOS and Android operating systems will have this heroine available to collect rewards. Thanks to the A Moon Over Mortals update, the character will be playable at no cost.