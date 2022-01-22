Genoa vs Udinese match summary; new-DT removes Johan Vásquez

Midtime Editorial

In a key game in their aspirations to get out of the relegation zone, Genoa couldn’t beat the Udinese; tied at zero, in a match where the Mexican John Vasquez seems not to have convinced the new DT Alexander Blessin, although later removing him from the game was counterproductive.

For the first time the match did not end, in 14 games of the season in which Vásquez has started, he was not comfortable on the left side and at 55′ they took him off the pitch.

In the previous match against Fiorentina, Johan did not play due to accumulation of cards, but before He had 13 start duels playing the 90 and that trend is broken this Saturday.

Andrea Cambiaso He came in for the Mexican center-back and was later sent off for a double yellow card, both for dangerous play at 71′ and 79′, so Blessin could have regretted taking Johan out.

Although Vásquez did not look precise in the position, at 43′ he was close to scoring the goal that would be the difference, after a free kick closed the clamp, and even without having an angle, he was able to finish off and almost scored.

With this result, Genoa rises to only 13 points, being penultimate in the table and the rival in turn to 24.

