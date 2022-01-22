Gal Gadot beats up Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds

Netflix has shared a shocking fight scene from the movie Red Notice starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

In the trailer we could already see some of this scene from Red Notice, but now Netflix He has shared it in its entirety. We can check how the characters of Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan Reynolds they enter a room full of antiques and want to get a golden egg, but it appears Gal Gadot who confronts them in about 3 very intense minutes and ends up beating them up.

Here we leave you the scene of Red Notice.

Maybe Gal Gadot lest wonder-woman in this film, but it is clear that he has not forgotten to fight and he shows that he is in top form.

What will the movie be about?

Red Notice is the most expensive production Netflix since it has cost about 200 million dollars. Much of the budget has surely been taken by the three leading actors, since they are the stars Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan Reynolds. But surely it has been a great success bringing them together, because with them success is more than assured.

A red alert is an international call searching for a person worldwide. In this film, an FBI agent (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with two thieves (Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds) to commit the biggest heist in history, although this will have chaotic and epic consequences. As we have seen in the trailer and the video that we have a little above, the plot will be full of action and humor, but above all the most important thing is the good chemistry between the three leading actors.

Red Notice will be released on November 12 in Netflix. Are you looking forward to seeing Gal Gadot beat up Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.