From the Azteca Stadium they collide in a vibrant duel for Liga MX

The big day has arrived, one of the most anticipated matches for Cruz Azul and of all Mexican soccer is about to be played this Saturday from BBVA Stadium, since Day 3 of the Closing Tournament 2022 It will be a night of reunions: The Machine will meet again with Luis Romo Y Carlos Rodriguez will return to what was his home with the Monterey Striped until last year.

Already in the previous one, on the part of both sides they warmed up what promises to be the most exciting duel of this date in the MX League; first the cement team with its controversial cover and then both footballers who took the time to send a direct message to their former teams.

In this way, coupled with the last two goals against the scratched, Cruz Azul will seek to win at the BBVA Stadium at any rate and add his third win in a row in the Closure 2022, with the intention of add another three points keep it on top of the Positions table, where for now he is third with six units.

Where to watch the live online broadcast of Cruz Azul vs. Monterey

Cruz Azul will play its first game as a visitor and therefore the transmission corresponds to the television station that it has the rights of Monterrey; it is so the duel of Day 3, to dispute in BBVA Stadium, starting at 9:06 p.m., central Mexico time, will be broadcast exclusively on Fox Sports 2, while in the United States, in addition to Fox Sports 2, it will be available on Fox Deportes.

Blue Cross vs. Monterrey: Possible alignments

Juan Reynoso could surprise with two modifications regarding the alignment of Day 2, since it would come out with John Escobar on the right side, Pablo Aguilar and Julio Dominguez in the center, and on the right for the first time with Alexander Mayorga as holder; the midfield would remain intact, with Erik Lira, Rafa Baca and Charly Rodriguez, in addition to Uriel Antuna and Ignacio Rivero down the flanks, while on point Santiago Gimenez I would be in charge of goals.

Monterrey likely lineup: Esteban Andrada, Stefan Medina, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Sebastián Vegas; Celso Ortiz, Luis Romo, Arturo González; Maximiliano Meza, Duván Vergara and Rogelio Funes Mori.