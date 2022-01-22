From Chile they report that Cruz Azul offered for striker Iván Morales de Colo-Colo

Iván Morales is 22 years old, he is a national team player, and today Colo-Colo is looking for a new destination for him. He’s one signature away from Cruz Azul.

There are three positions that Cruz Azul must still reinforce for the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX, not counting the eventual departure of Guillermo Fernández from the club. In addition to a central defender with a left-handed profile, the Machine is also looking for a striker and a right-wing winger, to hedge positions that are out of balance.

There are several names that have been probed by the celestial directive, but the intention is to define them as soon as possible, considering that the Liga MX transfer market closes next Tuesday, February 1, at 5:00 p.m. For that reason, they have already offered Granada for defender Luis Abram and are still looking for two offensive players.

As revealed from Chile, Cruz Azul went behind striker Iván Morales, who today plays for Colo-Colo. El Tanque is 22 years old, he is a Chilean national team (he will be on the FIFA date in January with La Roja) and His contract with Cacique ends next June, so today they are looking for a club for him.

The journalist Rodrigo Fuentealba, of the newspaper La Tercera, revealed this Thursday morning that “Cruz Azul de México is following in the footsteps of Iván Morales. The club has already contacted the representatives of the Colo Colo player, who is waiting for an offer from European football to make a decision”.

This Thursday, at 2:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), Colo-Colo begins its monthly board meeting, in which they will talk about the eventual departure of Iván Morales. As he was able to find out Go Blue, the intention of the Chilean club is to sell its striker yes or yes, as they want to get some money back before he goes free in June. And they will accept Cruz Azul’s proposal, so Morales would be out of the call for the Super Cup next Sunday, January 23.