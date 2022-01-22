From cell phones to streaming. Apple’s plan to grow in the media industry

As the violins play an emotional tune, Jon Stewart, an American comedian, makes a playful emotional appeal to viewers. “Every year thousands of hours of high-quality content go unwatched,” he says seriously. “Because good working people don’t know how to find Apple TV+”

The most valuable company in the world can take a few jokes. In the past year the tech giant has raked in $366 billion in revenue, a third more than in 2020. On January 3, its market cap briefly topped $3 trillion. The few billions it is pouring into the media, including a new TV show hosted by Stewart, are barely pennies for the Silicon Valley giant.

But some 300 miles south down the coast, in Hollywood, where executives used to laugh at the dilettantes of the high-tech land of the north, Apple’s forays into the media are considered no joke. Although it is far behind Netflix and other platforms, Apple has enough money to intervene in the increasingly costly wars of the streaming, that threatens to drive other players out of business. There is a question that keeps its rivals awake at night: what does Apple want from the entertainment business?

Apple made a lot of noise in the world of music when it presented iTunes, a release that celebrated its 21st anniversary a few days ago. He kept a percentage of song sales and distributed hundreds of millions of iPods for people to listen to. iTunes later also sold movies, and the firm hoped to use the same model on television, where the market is an order of magnitude larger than music. But pay-per-download has been overtaken by all-you-can-eat subscriptions, pioneered by Spotify in music and Netflix in television. Unlike downloaded movies or songs, subscriptions could easily be moved between platforms. So Apple, seeing little chance of tethering consumers to their devices, let the mobile revolution pass. streaming.

Today he’s back in the media game, and he’s a bigger force than Stewart’s joke implies. Apple Music, launched in 2015, is the second largest platform in streaming behind Spotify. Apple TV+, now two years old, is the fourth largest video service outside of China by number of subscribers, according to Omdia, a data company. In the last couple of years, Apple has made smaller bets in media, including Arcade, a bundle of subscription games, News+, a bundle of editions, and Fitness+, which offers video aerobics classes. There is talk of an audiobook service for later this year.

Like Amazon, another tech giant with media side businesses, Apple has been able to roll out its offerings faster in more countries than most of its Hollywood rivals, which have had to build direct-to-consumer businesses from scratch. And it can afford to offer free trials: Less than a third of Apple TV+ subscribers pay for the service, according to Omdia. It has had some notable successes such as the series ted lasso which garnered a number of Emmy Awards. But it does not have a large catalogue, which leads to high customer turnover rates. Smaller competitors like Paramount+ (part of ViacomCBS) and Peacock (of NBC Universal) have few new offerings but decades of video library.

Old media firms have been blindsided by Apple’s intermittent forays into their turf, which at times seem halfhearted. win in the streaming it mainly depends on spending a lot on content. But the deep-pocketed Apple spent just over $2 billion on movies and TV in 2021, compared with Amazon’s $9 billion and Netflix’s $14 billion, consultancy firm Ampere Analysis estimates. He doesn’t bother to over-promote his efforts. And while people in the media have tried to seduce the executives that Apple has appropriated, such as Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg of Sony and Richard Plepler of HBO, in Silicon Valley they assure that Apple has its best executives turned to others. Projects.

By the way, while Hollywood worries about Apple’s next move, many in Silicon Valley are wondering why the company founded by Steve Jobs is in the news. Neither market is a grand prize for the world’s most valuable firm. The entire global recorded music industry had sales of $20 billion in 2020, less than Apple made from iPad sales. In about a month, Apple generates as much revenue as Netflix makes in a year. Apple’s TV business depends on buying shows instead of extracting rent from other creations as it did in the days of iTunes (and as it still does on its app store). And the customer retention effect is weak, given that Apple’s main media services are available on all platforms.

Apple’s renewed interest in the media is mainly explained by the transformation in the scale of the company, which radically changes the calculation of which side projects are worthwhile. 15 years ago, when Netflix started with the streamingThe billions involved in running a movie studio would have represented close to a double-digit portion of Apple’s annual revenue. Silicon Valley executives would fly to Los Angeles thinking “we’ve got a big checkbook, we could go and buy a lot of content,” says Benedict Evans, a technology analyst and former venture capitalist. “They would go and have their first meeting in Los Angeles and the people there would tell them the price,” at which point the tech people would go home. In 2021, Apple TV+’s estimated content budget represented 0.6% of the company’s revenue — “play money,” as Evans puts it.

Apple TV+ has had some notable hits like the many-Emmy-winning Ted Lasso series, but it doesn’t have a huge catalog of movies appletv+

So the benefits of having a studio can be justified by what are only modest benefits for Apple. The subscriptions of streaming they don’t tie people in as solidly as iTunes purchases did, but Apple’s various services still stick “hooks” in customers, making them spend more time with their devices and a little more inconvenient to leave. the Apple ecosystem, says Nick Lightle, a former Spotify executive. The iPhone itself, which generated $192 billion in sales in the past year, is being sold as a kind of subscription, Evans says. Anything that interests iPhone subscribers for even a small amount is likely to cover its cost.

Media is also good for marketing. Producing movies with Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks reinforces the Apple brand. The association with pop stars keeps the fashion going. And at a time when Silicon Valley is under attack for monopolistic practices, invasion of privacy, subversion of democracy and more, Apple is producing valuable podcasts of Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel laureate, and teaching children exercise routines. Not many companies can think of a movie studio as a public relations branch. A $3 billion company can do it. “Apple is not playing the same game as many of its other media competitors,” says Julia Alexander of Parrot Analytics, another data firm.

For rivals like Netflix, it’s uncomfortably lopsided competition. But Apple’s broader priorities may also hamper its media ambitions. The lack of an Apple TV+ video library could be solved by buying someone else’s; There has been talk that the firm is a potential buyer of small studios like Lionsgate, as well as some Disney-style giant. But Apple may be worried about provoking the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) which has its sights set on Silicon Valley. “If you’re Apple and the FTC is targeting big tech companies, the last thing you want to do is make a huge acquisition,” says Alexander. Lina Khan, the FTC’s tech watchdog, is examining Amazon’s recent $8.5 billion purchase of MGM studios; It doesn’t matter if the target is a relatively small company in a fragmented market. With firms vying for control of the next dominant trend in technology, from the decentralized web to virtual reality, attracting the attention of regulators by buying up old TV episodes could be a strategic mistake.

As long as it continues to help sell its devices and polish its brand, Apple will continue to make small investments in its media services. Doing so will get more expensive: global spending on video content will exceed $230 billion in 2022, according to Ampere, nearly double what it was a decade ago. As smaller competitors outspend and give up, Apple’s position could even be strengthened. But given its broader ambitions in other industries, Apple is likely to be content to maintain its role as a supporting player in the media.