Friends: The biggest production mistake that almost ruined one of its best characters

Friends stands out for being one of the few sitcoms that has remained in the fan’s preference for almost three decades. In so many years, it was to be expected that it would accumulate a long list of successes and also mistakes, none of the latter being compared to the one made by its producers when they almost ruined one of its main characters.

January 22, 2022 09:29 a.m.

When friends was already at the height of his fame with a record million weekly viewers inside and outside the borders of the United States, at a time when streaming was still an unknown means of dissemination, many fans began to collect data of the sitcom, its characters and anecdotes. One of the most commented refers to its true beginnings one of the mistakes that was almost made in the midst of the uncertainty of the casting .

On the beginnings of the choice of Monica, Joey, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross Y Rachel, its creators committed an initial miscalculation that could have changed the entire project completely and could certainly have compromised its success . If there is an iconic character from the show recognized as a fan favorite, it is undoubtedly Rachel Green thanks to the performance of Jennifer Aniston, who today is the brightest of the cast after its closure, although the story almost did not happen like that.

Without any discussion, it is Aniston after giving life to Rachel in Friends who has stood out over the years, becoming the perfect example that although talent and preparation are important, sometimes being in the right place is also important. at the right time makes a big difference. Today it is surprising to learn that the actress was not taken as an option and that other interpreters had to reject the role so that she could have a chance.

In an interview published in 2013, Jennifer Aniston revealed that she was precisely the last of the six members of the leading cast to sign to record the series; She was also a long way from being an option for Rachel Green, even once cast the producers didn’t have much confidence and she knew it.

The details of these statements were also recounted in the famous book Top of the Rock: The Rise and Fall of Must See TV by former NBC president Warren Littlefield. From the first moment she knew that the production of Friends was being considered, Jennifer was immediately interested in being part of the cast but the producers had other artists in mind.

Unfortunately, at the time they accepted her to participate in the selection, she was already committed to another series that was also debuting, Muddling Through, as Madeline Drego Cooper, daughter of the main character played by actress Stephanie Hodge, who was not achieving the expected audience levels.

However, this situation did not discourage Aniston, she was so determined to be part of Friends that despite being tied to the other series, she auditioned for the role of Rachel with great success and made a pilot episode. The actress has commented that at that time she experienced great uncertainty because nothing was certain, especially since she had to beg to get out of her role in the other sitcom in order to be admitted to Friends.

“I had to sit down when we were doing the cast photos,” Aniston recalled when she first appeared on the show.

“They asked me to get out of the group photo because they didn’t know if I’d still be playing Rachel,” Aniston said, speaking of the photo shoot in front of the source.

Fortunately, and as everyone knows, this distressing time had a happy ending. It is history that by the time Friends took off, it was not long before launching young performers to stardom. Courtney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebes), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), matthew perry (Chandler), David Schwimmer (Ross) and of course, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel).