First image of Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco in a Netflix miniseries

The successful Colombian actress will give life to ‘The Black Widow’, the implacable and ruthless lady of the mafia.

Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco. Photo: Elizabeth Morris Netflix

Vergara is widely known for her roles in the comedy genre, mainly with the successful series ‘Modern Family’. For this reason, this appointment constitutes a quite radical change for the Colombian by taking a leap with this dramatic production set in the 70s.

“Griselda Blanco was a character of great stature whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to govern a billion dollar empire, years before many of the male capos that we know so well,” the actress of her character highlighted.

“Griselda” as the miniseries has been titled, will consist of 6 episodes and will be released under the Netflix label. Vergara also plays the role of producer of the project, which has been under construction for around 10 years and now finally finds its place among the next releases of the streaming giant.

Colombian talent is also in the direction. Andrés Baiz from Cali has been chosen to direct all the episodes of this miniseries. Baiz has in his filmography feature films of the stature of ‘Satanás’, with which he won the award for Best Film at the Monte Carlo Film Festival in 2007; ‘The hidden face’, in 2011, and ‘Roa’, in 2013.