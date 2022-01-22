find out how they won the crown

Currently there are kings and queens of the show that have the largest number of followers on Instagram and have the public eating from their palm with all their content. These are some of the artists who can boast such an achievement:

Danna Paola

The artist with the most followers in Mexico on Instagram is Danna Paola, since she has 33.1 million. The actress became known for her children’s soap operas that caused a lot of popularity around the world, “Dare to dream” was a great project for her. However, the role that made her known to the world was that of Lucrecia in “Elite”.

The singer has also had some successes in music, her songs “Hey Pablo” and “Bad fame” gave her greater recognition in the industry. People follow Danna Paola because she always keeps her social networks alive with selfies, TikToks, reels about her music, photoshoots, and she regularly uses this medium to vent and talk with her followers about her life. It always keeps alive the community that continues to interact with it.

Ariana Grande

The actress and singer Ariana Grande has managed to place herself in the public’s taste, who still remembers her as a Nickelodeon star for her role as “Cat Valentine”, since her first success “The Way” in 2013, later the popular songs would come : “Problem”, “Break Free”, “Bang bang”; among other songs that undoubtedly influenced his followers on Instagram because he now has 290 million worldwide.

Grande has been recognized with two Grammy Awards and countless trophies for her career in music. His melodies have traveled the world so it is not surprising that he has so many followers. To keep her Instagram alive, Ariana constantly posts photoshoots, content about her recent appearance as a coach on “The Voice” and also about her makeup brand “REM Beauty.”

Kylie Jenner

The youngest of the Kardashians and businesswoman, Kylie Janner, is part of the royalty of Instragram since she has 302 million followers so far. It was an achievement because she became the first woman to reach more than 300 million.

Kylie is the founder of “Kylie Cosmetics” and has positioned herself thanks to her popularity as a businesswoman and due to the fame of the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”. Also for being a model and socialite from the United States.

The public keeps her at the top of Instagram for her content and lifestyle that she shares because she is the inspiration of many. Its content is made up of photos of her makeup line, clothing and brand bags, various photoshoots of herself and her daughter Stormi, selfies where she shows off her figure and “outfits” without repeating any.

Shakira

It’s time to meet the Latin royalty of Instagram, in this case, the Latin character with the most followers is Shakira with 71 million followers worldwide. What can we say about the Colombian and why the world follows her?

We already know that he has had many hits since the 1990s, such as “Ciega sordomuda”, “Tú”, among other songs in Spanish. It was in 2001 when she released her famous single “Whenever, whenever” that conquered the world and later she would be the voice of anthems for the world cup and other melodies that broke records in recent years.

Shakira has been able to adapt to the new generations in terms of music and has also tried to have a presence on these social networks. She shares everything about her music, the people she lives with, she makes videos for TikTok, photos with her children and her partner Gerard Piqué, and content that brings her fans closer to her day-to-day.

Selena Gomez

The actress and singer Selena Gomez is the third woman with the most followers on Instagram with 290 million worldwide. Despite the fact that Selena has commented that sometimes it is better for her to stay out of social networks, she continues to reign since everything that goes up exceeds 3 million likes and even more per photo.

Gómez has been recognized for her role in “Wizards of Waverly Place” and later in the cinema for some films. His career as a singer has been very successful in electronic rhythms and in collaboration with various DJ’s. He has also ventured into music in Spanish, “Bailamigo” his first single from his most recent material was placed very well on the popularity charts.

Selena regularly uploads content at least once a week and shares everything about her projects, selfies, photoshoots, brands, and about her “Rare Beauty” makeup line.

