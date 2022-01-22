Finch, the new Tom Hanks sci-fi movie, stays on Apple

after Greyhound: Enemies Under the Sea, the first major acquisition of Manzana for its streaming service, the Cupertino firm has decided it wants more Tom Hanks in their library: that is why they have also kept finch, science fiction film formerly known as bios. The film is directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) and arrives produced by Amblin Entertainment Y Walden Media. aim to debut on Apple TV+ this fall.

finch Tom Hanks stays on Apple TV+

It is not clear if Universal has backed down from distributing the film, or if Amblin Entertainment and Walden Media they have thought it more convenient to sell the tape to Apple as a sure way to recover the investment. After all, Hollywood is still rising from the stumbling block that has been the past 2020 and the box office aims to be very competitive this year. Be that as it may, the point is that finch can be enjoyed in the Apple TV+ catalog.

It is possible, however, finch end up enjoying a theatrical release during awards season. It is unknown how much it cost to purchase this new job from Hanks, but for greyhound they paid 70 million dollars (it had a budget of 50 million). It seems that this is a safer strategy for companies, for offset the losses of a movie box office that is still recovering.

“ Finch, the story of an engineer who teaches his robot to live

On the other hand, finch finds Hanks playing a robotics engineer who is one of the few people to have survived a solar cataclysm, which has turned the world into a wasteland. Finch and his dog, GoodyearThey’ve been living together for a decade… but Finch’s health begins to decline. That’s why he builds a robot (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) so that take care of your dog when he is no longer around to do so. In this way man, dog and robot will form a family where Finch will have to explain to his creation what it means to be alive..

