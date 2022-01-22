Film Library Diary | Between Charly García, Ricardo Fort and Christian Bale

Last night I saw violent summer (be violent, Italy-1959) by Valerio Zurlini, one of those Italian directors who are usually mentioned in a “second line” but who have nothing to envy the first. In fact, most of the action takes place in Rimini and there is an episode in a circus, all of which resonates with Fellini although the tone is very different.

The central theme is the passionate love between a young man (Jean-Louis Trintignant) and a somewhat older woman (Eleonora Rossi Drago), complicated for sentimental, ideological and family reasons but above all because the context is turbulent: the summer of the title is the 1943, when Mussolini falls, Nazism advances over Italy and the Allied bombings follow one another. There is a lot of plot material for 98 minutes.

But Zurlini handles the intimate shot and the epic shot with equal skill, announcing from the outset, with an impressive image of a Nazi plane in low flight over a crowded beach, that both will be closely related. The film was made famous at the time for a lengthy ending sequence in which a passenger train must stop during a tremendous bombing raid. But the subtlety with which Zurlini films the couple’s progressive emotional encounter is equally extraordinary, in particular a lengthy sequence during an impromptu dance between a group of young people, where everything is defined by the expressive use of light and framing.

The copy is in 16mm. It belonged to Alfredo Li Gotti and has some cuts, but it is worth it for its great photographic quality.

…

I have had for several years the original negative in nitrate of layover in the city (1935 I think), first work by Alberto de Zavalía. It is the only original 35mm negative that remains of all the films that John Alton photographed in Argentina. I’m not a fetishist, but I confess that this negative gives me a curious feeling every time I review it. Respect, I guess. This object, this same object, was inside the camera that Alton used and the images printed on it are the direct result of his gaze. There are no mediations.

It’s pretty impressive.

…

Last night I saw The law of the strongest (Out of the Furnace, 2013) by Scott Cooper, a film that, from what I read, was a commercial failure everywhere despite having Christian Bale when he just came out of Batman. However, I found it very good and also very strange, especially in its brutal description of an impoverished and marginal industrial context that Hollywood usually ignores. This context is expressed above all in the image, which is hyperrealistic without giving up the value of the precise setting, and in the tone of devastating tension that this image builds and sustains. It is presented as a thriller but it is more like a film noir, although the plot itself moves past the middle of the film. Above all, it is the portrait of an unhappy and stoic character, and his younger brother, unhinged by the war in Iraq. As in a noir, here there is a seedy bar, a lost woman, a gambler-lender and a particularly wild gangster, but all these elements are not the milestones of a fatal journey but part of an exhausted, broken landscape that produced them, He understands them and deals with them. There is more than one explicit denunciation of the internal consequences of corporate capitalism, but his best argument in this regard is not reflected in what is said but in what is shown: an impoverished community frozen in time, with extremes of medieval violence.

…

As a child I had been very amused by the book What crap is the blood cell! by the Uruguayan teacher José María Firpo, who compiled various nonsense said or written by his students over the years. At that time, it seemed like a good idea to me to make a local version of that book and I began to document myself by collecting my own and my colleagues’ postponements. The result was more depressing than funny, but I did collect a respectable number of failed exams, like this one from my colleague Ricardo Fort, who furiously tore them up and then gave me the little pieces. It could be said that the first thing I restored was one of his pieces, although today it is clear that I should have used better materials.

…

Charly García came to play Malba many times, due to his friendship with Fernando Kabusacki. Came when we passed The Phantom of the Operacame a couple of times with metropolis, made the most punk closing in the history of Bafici (a story denied by its current authorities) by setting music to a series of old porn shorts that we projected on multiple screens. It seems that it was not the best moment of his life but he liked to come and played with joy. He always wanted to be presented as part of the band, without special highlights, and people suddenly found him, without warning, between Kabu and Matias Mango, like one more. I was going for the music, maybe for the movies. A crack always.

Once he told me that we had to musicalize freaks.

“But it’s loud,” I said, foolishly.

-Sure, but it doesn’t have music. And I also feel very close to his ideology.

– What ideology?

-Bacate your defect.