Fans give colossal farewell to Tony

Tony left the most demanding beaches and lands of Exathlon Mexicoso the elimination duel with heber motivated his fans to create great memes in social networks.

Unfortunately for fans of guardians, there were two reds who competed for permanence in our sports reality show; It was about White Mamba and Thunder, who faced each other face to face.

“It has been 24 hours mentally and emotionally hard for me, this morning it took me a while to be able to connect with the circuit, to be able to connect with the shot, I responded very late, I apologized to them for having responded late and today is a difficult duel, we really didn’t want to be in these circumstances, we wanted to be able to secure our two passes and I know the size of the rival I’m facing today”, said Tony before the maximum fight.

“Honestly, I had no plans to face Tony in this penultimate week, to be honest, but unfortunately we could not control those games, those shots and we could not have those passes for the last week … I know the kind of athlete he is and I know the kind and claw that it has”, he said heber for your part.

Fans react to goodbye Tony

On social networks, fans reacted to Tony’s goodbye by creating funny memes that were shared everywhere, where they praised his work and turned to support him, especially fans of guardians.

However, the followers of Conquistadores celebrated that they have been saved at least for one day from the terrible elimination and have more hope of reaching the Grand Final, which will take place on January 30, 2022.

