EXCHANGE RATE: Price of the dollar today, Saturday, January 22, 2022 in Mexico

The dollar price in mexico today Saturday, January 22, 2022 It is found in an average of $20.45 Mexican pesos in the territory of our country. Upon purchase, the dollar It is located at an average of $20.08 pesos and for sale at $21.08 pesos.

At exchange offices located at the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City (AICM), the dollar it is sold for a maximum of $20.45 pesos.

According to Monex analysts, the dollar starts the session with gains and remains firm, amid a sell-off of riskier assets in the markets. Investors’ risk aversion has increased in recent days due to weaker economic data reports, high inflation and concerns about the pace of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening.

Exchange rate in the main banks of Mexico

Citibanamex buys at $19.79 and sells at $20.99

Banco Azteca buys at $19.60 and sells at $20.19

BBVA Bancomer buys at $19.81 and sells at $20.70

Banorte buys at $19.30 and sells at $20.70

Scotiabank buys at $18.30 and sells at $21.30

