Exatlón México: These are the memes left by Tony’s painful elimination

Tony Gonzalez was eliminated from exathlon Mexico due to the fatigue that reduced the poor performance of the competitors, specifically White Mamba and Nataly, who was noted to have decreased from the optimal level that they had shown throughout the current campaign of the program.

Is Zudikey protected by production?

Users on social networks spoke out about the clear situation that Zudikey is experiencing, who apparently is the athlete protected by production, this is because since she arrived, the Gazelle has never gone to an Elimination Duel until now. Something strange since although Rosique will not tire of saying that Pato Araujo’s wife brought a good level, the viewers did not share the same opinion.

The frustration of Nataly Gutiérrez

In the Duel for Survival, Nataly Gutiérrez left the great frustration that the basketball player was experiencing, because in the two series of said circuit, Mama Dynamite could not achieve a single point, in fact she even cried and got angry when Ximena Duggan he won the point.

