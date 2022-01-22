Exathlon 2022: Dirty game? Heber’s action that deconcentrated Tony González and left him ELIMINATED (VIDEO)

There are only a few days left to reach the grand finale of Exathlon Mexico and the rivalries increase on the tracks, now it was the turn of the reds to defend their place in the semifinal after having to go to the elimination duel where Heber Gallegos Y Tony Gonzalez They had to face each other in a heart duel.

Tony Y heber they were the only surviving men from the Guardians team so the showdown was set and both athletes faced off in what ended up being White Mamba’s final race.

What did Heber Gallegos do to distract Tony González?

Throughout the competition in Exathlon Mexico, heber he had refused to accept the medals he might have won over the course of weeks, but in recent days and with the final drawing ever closer, he finally accepted the medals.

And it’s just that moment when you think heber began with its strategy to not leave the competition, especially in this season of exathlon medals have been fundamental to the game and as part of the strategies of the athletes.

Tony Gonzalez Y heber they arrived with 3 lives apart and when Antonio Rosique offered precisely to Thunder He refused to exchange his only medal for a life, it was then that the bewilderment appeared in the entire red team, but especially in his partner.

Faced with this refusal heber the life marker was 4 – 1 in favor of Tony, but he did not know how to face this decision, because in the end he arrived with a great advantage over his teammate.

Normal?

was the question that Tony did to her two fellow Guardians, after they heber He will walk away from the stands to get into starting position for the elimination duel.

The expression on the face of Tony says it all, this is his first time in exathlon so Heber has much more experience than him in this type of tie and although it seems that it is a noble gesture of Thunder, it could also be that he got all the experience that accompanies him after several competitions, Well, when he saw the opportunity to level the score after 2 races, he did it, giving a hard blow.

From minute 33 of the following video you can see the duel between heber Y Tony.