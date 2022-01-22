Ephemeris of September 9: actor Adam Sandler turns 55 – ADNSUR

1894 – Chilean filmmaker Carlos Borosque is born.

1828 – Russian writer Leo Tolstoy, author of “War and Peace”, is born.

1901 – The French painter Toulouse-Lautrec dies.

1942 – A Japanese plane bombs Brookings, Oregon. It is the only air raid during World War II on the continental United States.

1947 – Law 13,010 on women’s suffrage is passed in Congress.

1960 – Hugh Grant, British actor, is born.

1966 – American actor and comedian Adam Sandler is born.

1975 – Canadian singer and songwriter Michael Bublé, husband of Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, is born.

1976 – Politician Mao Tse Tung, communist leader and founder of the People’s Republic of China, dies.

1977 – Argentine actress Julieta Díaz is born.

1979 – American actress Jean Seberg dies.

Ephemeris of September 3: the writer Eduardo Galeano would be 81 years old

1981 – French psychoanalyst Jacques Lacan dies.

1981 – The Argentine radical politician Ricardo Balbín dies.

1994 – American actor Patrick O’Neal dies.

2002 – The Al Jazeera television channel broadcasts a video in which Osama Bin Laden assumes the September 11, 2001 attacks on the Twin Towers.

2013 – Argentine broadcaster Norbert Degoas dies.

2014 – Rafael “Pato” Carret, Argentine actor and comedian, dies.

2015 – Queen Elizabeth II becomes Britain’s longest-reigning monarch at 63 years and seven months, surpassing the previous record set by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

2016 – North Korea tests a nuclear bomb that causes an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale.

World Agriculture Day is celebrated.