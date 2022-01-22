Emma Watson ‘fell in love’ with her ‘Harry Potter’ co-star and on-screen rival, but claims nothing ‘ever, ever, ever happened romantically’

English actress Emma Watson became famous in 2001 when Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone She debuted at just 10 years old, donning her dressing gown and making a name for herself as Hermione Granger, the daughter of two Muggle dentists and ultimately a close friend of Harry Potter.

During this first film, she “fell in love” with co-star and on-screen rival Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy). However, the two recently clarified that they never dated.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker