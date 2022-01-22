Emma Watson ‘fell in love’ with her ‘Harry Potter’ co-star and on-screen rival, but claims nothing ‘ever, ever, ever happened romantically’

English actress Emma Watson became famous in 2001 when Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone She debuted at just 10 years old, donning her dressing gown and making a name for herself as Hermione Granger, the daughter of two Muggle dentists and ultimately a close friend of Harry Potter.

During this first film, she “fell in love” with co-star and on-screen rival Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy). However, the two recently clarified that they never dated.

Emma Watson ‘fell in love’ with Tom Felton on ‘Harry Potter’ set

For years, fans speculated whether Watson and Felton dated. The actors made things clear with the launch of the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts.

The two openly talk about their affection for each other. However, for most, it is not the expected love story that some imagined.

Watson says the young actors drew what they thought was God during a tutoring session. “Tom had drawn a girl with a backwards cap on a skateboard,” he said (via Insider). From then on, she longed for the days when they would work together, saying, “I used to come every day and look up her number on the call sheet. It was number seven. And if his number was on the call sheet, it was a very exciting day.”

Felton shared his love for her, but in a different way. Due to their age difference, she thought of Watson more like a little sister. Even knowing that she had a crush on him, he says, “I became very protective of her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her, and that continues to this day.”

During his time at Hogwarts and beyond, Watson sums it up nicely: “Nothing has ever happened romantically with us,” he explained. “We just love each other. That’s all I can say about it.”

Emma Watson played Hermione Granger in ‘Harry Potter’

Emma Watson played Hermione in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise | Ian Gavan/Getty Images

When Watson entered the big screen, she gained appreciation for exhibiting the qualities of the strong main character, Hermione. The brilliant witch for her young age and the perfect “friend” for Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint).

Full of courage, Hermione faces other wizards and witches. One of his biggest enemies was Draco Malfoy, a pure-blood wizard who didn’t like half-bloods or Muggle-borns, like Hermione.

Now, the days of Hogwarts are behind Watson. He continues to act and champion important causes like Hermione did on screen. In fact, she has been named one of the 100 most influential people in the world and one of the highest paid young actresses.

Tom Felton played the villain Draco Malfoy

In contrast, Felton began acting before the first Harry Potter film. appeared in lenders (1997), the voice of James in the television series insects (1998), Second signal, Y anna and the king (1999). However, the role of the crybaby Draco Malfoy made his name a household one.

As Malfoy, he worked against Harry and his friends at every turn. This began with a competition on the Quidditch pitch before escalating to take different sides in the film series’ eventual war. However, Draco and Harry eventually patched things up, more or less.

