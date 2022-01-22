Emily Blunt didn’t think ‘A Quiet Place’ would get a sequel

A Quiet Place 2 is breaking all box office records in the United States with its release this past weekend. The story that follows the path of the Abbot family was one of the most anticipated films of the year for two main reasons. The first due to the incredible number of delays by Paramount in the release of the film, due to the pandemic, and the second, thanks to the critical and public success of the original film directed by John Krasinski. But in the beginning, not even Krasinski’s wife in real life and protagonist in the story, Emily Blunt had high hopes of seeing a sequel.

The actress of Mery Poppins confessed in an interview to Sci-Fi Talk that she did not think about the success or the impact that the first installment was going to have when it was released back in 2018: “No, we do not anticipate this type of meteoric life that took the first one and we didn’t think a (second part) was coming up.” Later he specified that he believed it above all because of how unexpected it can be not to know “what will people do with a film that is effectively silent”. Emily Blunt refers to the little footage spoken at the level of sound dialogues that it has A peaceful place, since for its protagonists, not making noise is the main defense mechanism against some alien creatures that can hear absolutely any moderately faint sound to attack in the area where it is issued. “You don’t know what people will do with a movie that is effectively silent (…) it’s exciting and it’s a presumption that it has so much room for expansion and it seemed quite natural for the next chapter” predicted the actress.

Contrary to what happened with the first installment, the continuation of a quiet place 2 seems to be insured. Director John Krasinski seems to have several ideas up his sleeve, and Blunt told Collider, “I think there’s a lot of investment in this family, a lot of mileage for expansion in this kind of extraordinary world. I think there is room for a third movie.”