Elon Musk’s brain chip startup prepares for first human tests

Elon Musk appears to be close to starting the first human trials of his brain-computer interface technology.

A new job offer for “Clinical Trials Director” at Neuralink reveals that the startup neurotech is preparing to take its brain chip research to the next phase.

Neuralink has already conducted trials with pigs and monkeys, including a successful experiment with a nine-year-old macaque capable of playing video games using only his mind.

The company hopes to use the technology to enable “symbiosis between humans and artificial intelligence.”

The first human trials, which Musk says will take place in 2022, will likely involve paralyzed people using the Neuralink interface to directly control a computer cursor.

The position requires candidates who are “mission driven” and “willing and willing to go above and beyond” to achieve the company’s ambitions.

“As Director of Clinical Trials, you will work closely with some of the most innovative physicians and top engineers, as well as working with Neuralink’s first clinical trial participants,” says the job posting, which was discovered by Bloomberg.

“You will lead and help build the team responsible for enabling Neuralink’s clinical research activities and developing the regulatory interactions that come with a fast-paced and constantly evolving environment.”

In return, Neuralink claims to offer “an opportunity to change the world and work with some of the smartest and most talented experts in different fields.”

The Neuralink device is the size of a coin and can be implanted in the skull (Neuralink)

The first practical applications of Neuralink’s technology will be in treating people with brain disorders and diseases, according to Musk, who says it will “solve important brain and spine problems with a seamlessly implanted device.”

The tech billionaire, who also runs SpaceX and Tesla, says the potential for Neuralink’s brain chip beyond that is almost limitless.

“It could solve blindness, it could solve paralysis, it could solve hearing,” he said during a company presentation in 2020.

“In the future, you will be able to save and play memories. This sounds more and more like an episode of BlackMirror… Ultimately, you could download them into a new body or a robotic body.”

Since then, he has claimed that the technology will give people “enhanced abilities,” such as being able to stream music directly into their brain.

Neuralink’s monkey was able to move Pong’s virtual paddle just by thinking about it (Neuralink)

A 2019 paper written by Neuralink researchers describes a brain-computer interface that uses an array of “small, flexible ‘wires’ of electrodes,” which are surgically implanted in the brain by a robot.

The device itself is “the size of a coin” and can apparently replace a piece of the skull without causing any lasting damage to the brain.

Future versions would have an all-day battery and could connect wirelessly to the user’s smartphone.

The latest job posting is one of 84 posted on Neuralink’s website, which includes positions in robotics, software, animal care and surgery.