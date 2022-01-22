Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is dethroned as the highest paid celebrity on Instagram

Who is the highest paid celebrity on Instagram? When it comes to sponsored posts, celebrities can cash in on their popularity for a hefty paycheck, and Hopper HQ has estimated how much that adds up. The magazine has posted top results on its Instagram rich list and it looks like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was at the top of the list for 2020, has been dethroned from the top spot.

And no, it wasn’t because of Kylie Jenner, who landed second place in 2020. This year, first place goes to Manchester United UK soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who can fetch an estimated $1,604,000. for a sponsored post shared with her nearly 296 million Instagram followers.

However, Johnson did not drop too far down the list as a result of Ronaldo’s rise, as he is now number two, while Jenner has dropped to fourth on the list. Singer Ariana Grande is in third place, and other celebrities appearing in the top 10 include Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez and Beyoncé.

Dwayne Johnson shares his daughter’s “fandom” for “Aquaman”

A few weeks ago Jason Momoa revealed Aquaman’s new look: “Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j,” he wrote on Instagram. But the somber update received so many compliments that even Dwayne Johnson did not hesitate to leave his mark: “Hell does look great,” The Rock commented at the time.

When Tiana Gia turned 3 years old, she showed her special admiration for Aquaman while watching the movie with her father. The little girl made him draw the superhero, frame it, and also his birthday present was a message from Jason Momoa himself. How cute! Without a doubt, The Rock knows how to make his princess happy, being friends with his super hero.