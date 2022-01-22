Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” signs contract with UFC

Dwayne «The Rock» Johnson is one of the most popular and important WWE superstars in history, in addition to being the most popular actor in Hollywood and the 3rd person with the most followers on Instagram, he has just announced that he is associated with the UFC.

The sports and entertainment icon has recently landed a huge deal with the UFC that will allow him to promote his line of “Project Rock” sneakers made by Under Armor in the Octagon. From now on, UFC fighters will wear shoes from the line of the actor and former professional fighter called Project Rock BSR, in the events of the mixed martial arts promotion.

The Rock took to his social networks to announce the deal, making clear his excitement for said alliance, since the movie and wrestling superstar is one more fan of the UFC and MMA.

I am honored, grateful and proud that our Project Rock is now THE OFFICIAL GLOBAL FOOTWEAR PARTNER of the UFC; Starting this electrifying weekend at #UFC270 NGANNOU vs GANE, all UFC athletes and their teams will represent my innovative Project Rock training shoe.

UFC athletes are among the best, toughest, most focused and most disciplined on the planet. And I know that every step a UFC fighter takes into the iconic Octagon is fueled by passion, mana and a deep desire to establish dominance and LEGACY.

Being ‘the hardest worker in the room’ is not just a catchy slogan. It’s my life. But it’s not just my life. He is the life and soul of all the men and women who compete in the UFC.