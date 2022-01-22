Dwayne Johnson reveals why Black Adam is a different superhero

Actor Dwayne Johnson is very excited about the Black Adam movie and gives more details about the DC Comics character.

This summer we will be able to see how Dwayne Johnson make the leap to superhero movies with Black Adam. A fascinating character who can function as a hero, antihero or even a villain who has a tragic past and a documentary power at the level of the strongest of DC Comics. Therefore, they will show something that we have never seen before in the cinema because generally good and evil are very defined, although now that separation will simply disappear.

In a recent interview Dwayne Johnson reveal why Black Adam is different from the rest of superheroes:

“Superheroes live by a code of ethics and a line of integrity. But with Black Adam, depending on how you look at it, he has the ability to be a hero, an anti-hero, and a villain. One of the things that attracted me to Black Adam is his origin. He started out as a slave. Any time you have a character, or any human being, who has been unfairly held down by others, it means a lot more when they start to rise up. Black Adam gets up with a big chip on his shoulder and a lead. In the traditional DC Comics Universe, as we all know, if you do something wrong, Superman and Batman will try to bring you to justice. If you do something bad to Black Adam, you will die. It’s that easy. I think this character is going to bring a unique edge to the superhero genre. Let’s turn preconceived notions on their head.”

What will the movie be about?

For now, we have very few plot details, but we do know that Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) He received great power and did not use it for good. So he was locked up and now in the present day he will be released and must decide if he is a hero or a villain as he faces off against the Justice Society of America.

The film will have a great cast, since together with Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam are aldis hodge like Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher Quintess Swindell like cyclone sarah shahi as Adrianna Tomaz and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. We can also see Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer Y Bodhi Sabongi.

Black Adam It will be released on July 29, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.