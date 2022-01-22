Dwayne Johnson believes Black Adam will “bring a unique edge to the superhero genre”

Although there are still several months to go Black Adam finally hit theaters Dwayne Johnson wants them to start raising expectations about his first DC movie, and after spending months saying that the “hierarchy of power” will change in that franchise, now The Rock has finally delivered a slightly more detailed reflection on what he intends to achieve with the production directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

In an interview with Men’s Journal, Johnson indicated that training to become Black Adam It has been one of the toughest of his career. However, he also hinted that it would all be worth it for what the film will show.

Thus, when asked about how Black Adam will differ from the dozens of comic book productions that currently exist, Johnson spared no promises.

“Superheroes live by a code of ethics and a line of integrity. But with Black Adam, depending on how you look at it, he has the ability to be a hero, an antihero, and a villain.” said the actor. “One of the things that attracted me to Black Adam is his origin. He started enslaved. Any time you have a character, or any human being, who has been unfairly put down by others, it means a lot more when they start to rise up. Black Adam walks up with a huge fucking weight on his shoulders and an advantage.”

“In the traditional DC Universe, as we all know, if you do something wrong, Superman and Batman will try to bring you to justice. If you do something bad to Black Adam, you will die.. It’s that easy. I think this character will bring a unique edge to the superhero genre. Let’s turn preconceived notions on their head.” sentenced.

Dwayne Johnson has been linked to Black Adam since 2008 (yes, since the MCU started and when Christian Bale was Batman) so naturally he has spent years thinking and preparing for this project.

In that sense, in addition to joking that he has been ready to bring Black Adam to life since he was born, in the same interview he reiterated his commitment to portray the character in the best possible way.

“I started training for Black Adam when I came out of the womb. I think I was born to play this character. But in all honesty, this project has been with me for 10 years. The process started when we started to put the material on its feet and really developed it into what it is today. Once our production company Seven Bucks, the rest of my team, Warner Bros. Studio and DC Comics agreed on a start date, I began building a comprehensive training program with my trainer Dave Rienzi. I wanted to come to this in the best shape of my career.”Johnson said.

Black Adam will premiere in July.