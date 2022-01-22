Don’t Look Up: Chile 2022

don’t look up is the name in Spanish of the latest movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, available on Netflix. It is the story of two astronomers who discover a huge meteorite that will collide with Earth in six months and try to communicate to the world the danger that threatens the human species.

However, there are two major impediments to the warning reaching the entire population: politicians and the media. The former are only concerned with the polls and their next re-election, and the latter, interested only in reporting “light” or “funny” topics so as not to lose audience to a population that does not want to hear bad news.

How not to make the simile with the Chile of 2022? Terrorist gangs infiltrated by drug traffickers who claim to vindicate the Mapuche cause and who, with total impunity, murder forestry workers, small farmers, police officers, and nobody seems to care.

We have a Constitutional Convention dominated by a radical left that wants to destroy the foundations of our liberal democracy and impose a hegemonic ideology that demonizes private initiative, that divides Chileans into good guys and bad guys, that calls for violence as a legitimate weapon of political action nobody seems to care.

According to the latest Bicentennial survey of 2021, Chileans show worrying rates of their vision of the country. If in 2011 55% of Chileans believed that in 10 years we could be a developed country, in 2021 this optimism is reduced to 40%.

If in 2011 40% of Chileans believed that any worker could buy a home, in 2021 it decreased to 18% and, finally, a very revealing figure, in 2006 82% of Chileans felt proud of the history of the country, a figure that in 2021 falls to 51%. Chileans have lost confidence in themselves and in the country.

To the above we must add a migration crisis of proportions never before seen in our history, where in less than a decade the number of immigrants has increased by more than 500%, which has strained social coexistence in various regions of the country, since We clearly have not adapted our institutions and services to this migratory flow.

Finally, as of March 11, 2022, the government will be assumed by a political coalition of the extreme left that has historically legitimized violence as a weapon of political action and that with a populism typical of authoritarian Bolivarian-type governments does not have as its goal the future of Chile, but rather the imposition of a hegemonic leftist ideology within Chilean institutions and society. The common good replaced by the good of a radical left.

All of the above, while political leaders discuss who will be the next minister in this or that position, businessmen applaud an elected president who just a couple of months ago said that Chile would be “the grave of neoliberalism” and the media they are more concerned with asking if President Boric’s puppy will stay in Punta Arenas or if his girlfriend will be first lady or not.

Meanwhile, the political-social meteorite continues on a collision course, because if Chileans believe that the worst of our 2019 political and social crisis is over, they are wrong.